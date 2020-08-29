Good News: From Flying Car To Discovery Of Dinosaur Fossil, Read Five Uplifting Stories

With the onslaught of COVID-19 cases and the deaths amid the global pandemic, the updates might be overwhelming and distressing for our emotional wellbeing. People are trying to cope up with anxiety and gloom because of the ‘negativity’ surrounding them. So, here's the day's wrap of five positive stories that can brighten and uplift the mood amid such unprecedented dark times.

Giant panda comforting teeny offspring

An adorable video of a giant panda comforting her teeny offspring has captured the hearts of the netizens. Shared by Smithsonian’s National Zoo and conservation biology Institute, the 26-second video shows the mother panda named Mei Xiang placing her cub onto the floor and eventually comforting it. Since shared earlier this week, the video is now doing rounds of the internet.

Penguin watching ‘Pingu’ with caretaker

An adorable video of penguin watching a cartoon about a penguin has left the internet awestruck. Posted by Perth Zoo on Facebook, the nearly one minute video shows Pierre, the Rockhopper penguin, watching Pingu with undivided attention. Since shared, the clip has left the internet hooked, with many dubbing it as 'an important watch’.

Bike turned into a machine to separate corn kernels

In a video that has emerged on the internet, 3 men are seen using the wheel of a motorcycle to separate corn kernels. Impressed by the flexible method used by the 3 Indian men, Indian industrialist Anand Mahindra has uploaded this video on his official Twitter account as he says this is one application he would have ‘never dreamed of’. In the caption, Mahindra jokingly tagged tyre company Continental tire and suggested a special name for their brand- ‘Corntinental’.

I constantly receive clips showing how creatively our farming communities turn bikes & tractor into multi-tasking machines. Here’s one application I never would have dreamed of. Maybe @continentaltire should have a special brand named ‘Corntinental?’ pic.twitter.com/rMj6rowA3L — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 27, 2020

Scientist discovers dinosaur fossil

In a bizarre but yet exciting incident, a scientist discovered a dinosaur fossil while running along the shore of Hebridean island in Scotland. The dinosaur fossil was discovered by Dr Elsa Panciroli, who was with her team members looking for remains of other animals. Panciroli, while talking to the press, said that she stumbled upon the bone of the dinosaur while running and trying to catch up with other members of her team. The dinosaur fossil is reportedly 166 million-year-old, dated to the Middle Jurassic period.

ðŸš¨JURASSIC DISCOVERY KLAXONðŸš¨



A 166 million-year-old dinosaur bone has been found on the isle of Eigg!



Dr Panciroli (@gsciencelady) made the discovery on the Hebridean island. The find has since been identified as belonging to a stegosaurian dinosaur – like Stegosaurus pic.twitter.com/ri5nnLyqAb — National Museums Scotland (@NtlMuseumsScot) August 26, 2020

Successful test drive for ‘flying car’ conducted

Japan's SkyDrive Inc., one of the companies working on flying car projects all around the world, carried out a successful 'test flight' on Friday, August 28 with one person aboard. According to reports, the all-new flying car sported a look similar to a slick motorcycle with propellers lifting it several feet off the ground. In addition to that, "the flying car" drifted in a netted area for four minutes. Tomohiro Fukuzawa, heading the project at the SkyDrive, said he hopes "the flying car" can be converted into a real-life product by 2023. He further acknowledged that testing it for safety was critical.

(Image: AP)

