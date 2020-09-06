From Man Making 'melon-dious' Music To Flamingos Returning: Trending Videos Of The Week

From making 'melon-dious' music with fruits to spotting the return of flamingos after eight whole years; the internet has been buzzing constantly with viral videos that have been trending all week. Read below to find out more about this week’s top viral news from August 30 to September 6th.

Man makes music out of melons and kiwis

A unique video shared by former Basketball player Rex Chapman has gone viral on the internet. In the video, Rex Chapman is seen creating music using melons and kiwis as his instrument. The video was originally shared by a user named Theo Shantonas. This viral video has received about 134 thousand likes and over three thousand retweets. Netizens have named it 'melon-dious' because of its unique style.

Kenya’s flamingos return after eight years

The Nakura National Park in Kenya saw the return of pink-coloured flamingos that had left eight years ago. The flamingos had left due to the rising water levels but have now returned in search of food. The birds have been a major tourist attraction and their return sparked joy for Kenya.

Lake Nakuru in the rift valley region of Kenya has one of the largest flamingo population in the world. pic.twitter.com/xmLYHwpLUO — Explore Africa (@olabotafrika) September 3, 2020

Indian man wins 10 million Dirhams

35-year-old Gurpreet Singh won a jackpot of 10 million Dirhams in a raffle held in Abu Dhabi, Dubai. Gurpreet Singh who is an IT manager originally hails from Punjab. He has been participating in the jackpot for the past two years and has finally won it. Gurpreet Singh purchased the ticket on August 12. On September 3, he received a call from an official who informed Gurpreet that he had won the lottery. Initially, he took it as a joke until he checked and realised that it is true.

US firefighters save a woman from fire

The video of the New York Fire Department rescuing a woman from Manhattan has surfaced all over the internet. The woman was rescued from her burning apartment in Manhattan. The video was shared by the New York Fire Department on Facebook and has received over two thousand views.

Perfectionist barber goes viral on the internet

A 44- second clip of a barber looking for perfection as he cuts hair has gone viral on the internet. Netizens have named him the perfectionist barber. The video was initially posted on Facebook. Since then it created quite a buzz on the internet. While the barber did receive some praise for his dedication, others have joked about the man waiting in queue for his haircut.

We need more barbers like this guy😂 pic.twitter.com/he4dhLMwlu — 🇧🇧 (@rahm3sh) September 2, 2020

Image Credits: Rex Chapman Instagram/@rahm3sh Twitter

