From Mount Etna To Medina, Japanese Astronaut Noguchi Shares Photos He Clicked From Space

Last Updated: 3rd May, 2021 19:58 IST

All four main parachutes could be seen deploying just before splashdown, which was also visible in the infrared.The 167-day mission was the longest for a crew capsule launching from the US.

SpaceX safely returned four astronauts from the International Space Station on May 2, making the first U.S. crew splashdown in darkness since the Apollo 8 moonshot.

He shared another mesmerising photo of the Islamic pilgrimage site Medina, in Saudi Arabia. Netizens praised Noguchi for posting it in the month of Ramadan.

He shared photo of cat-shaped island, Noguchi wrote, "My favorite “cat” shape island – Procida, one of the beautiful #Phlegraean islands, near #Naples#Italy .Procida, the jewel of the Gulf of Naples".

Noguchi shared a picture of Mt Kilimanjaro, that is a dormant volcano in Tanzania. "Mount #Kilimanjaro#Tanzania The highest in Africa. Straight down the equator, 5895m," the astronaut wrote.

Another stunning image taken by Noguchi from above Cusco, a city in Peru, which was once the capital of the Inca Empire was also posted.

He also shared a picture of the Pyramids of Giza - a complex of ancient monuments in Egypt which is today a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

A day before returning, Noguchi posted an image of Japan's night skyline. He wrote, "Cool #Japan night, May 2.#ISS in twilight. Sleep quietly.. Slightly illuminated #ISS .. The last night is dawn."

He shared a beautiful picture of The Bahamas, which consists of a chain of islands spread out over some 800 kilometres in the Atlantic Ocean.

Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi has shared breathtaking pictures of Earth taken in his last few days of the space excursion. Noguchi was among the astronauts who returned home from ISS on May 2.

