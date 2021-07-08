From Painting To Writing, Man With Longest Tongue Can Do Jaw-dropping Things With It

According to the India Book of Records, K Praveen, a 20-year-old man from Thiruthangal in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, has a 10.8-centimetre-long tongue. As a result, he is eligible for the world record for the longest tongue. On February 26, 2021, Praveen's tongue was measured from the tip of the stretched tongue to the back section of the tongue. Last year, he broke the Asia Book of Records by touching his nose with his tongue 219 times in one minute.

Praveen can do extraordinary things with his tongue

Praveen can not only touch his nose but also his eye. He is working hard to get his tongue to touch his eyelids. He claims that he can draw and write letters with his tongue as a brush.

Praveen has never been bothered by his long tongue. Due to a lack of funding, Praveen has been unable to contact the Guinness World Records. He is raising funding to showcase his accomplishments around the world.

Longest tongue in the world

Nick Stoeberl of Salinas, California, holds the current Guinness World Record for the longest tongue (male). In 2012, Nick's tongue was measured at 10.1 centimetres.

A human tongue is approximately 8.5 millimetres for males and 7.9 centimetres for females. However, Chanel Tapper, a Californian student, possesses the world's longest tongue among females, measuring 9.75 centimetres. Her lizard-like tongue is twice the length of the average, as long as the world's largest cockroach, the same volume as a quarter-pounder hamburger, and almost the same length as an iPhone.

Women also have longer eyelashes and You Jianxia from China has proven to have the longest eyelash with 8 inches. She has broken her own record for having the longest eyelashes in the world. Because they're so long, she'll be able to braid a needle-like thin braid.

Jianxia even went to the doctor to have it checked to see whether it was a condition that caused this. She said that she was wondering that why she has such long eyelashes and then realised that she had spent almost 480 days on the mountain years ago. She claims that her eyelashes do not cause her any problems or inconveniences in her daily life, but they do provide her joy.