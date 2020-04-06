The Debate
From Politicians To Actors, Everyone Loving This 'soulful' Song During COVID-19 Crisis

What’s Viral

A “soulful” song has been making several rounds on internet and providing a glimpse of hope to millions amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
politicians

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus, major cities around the world have been put under lockdown to curb the drastic spread. While it has been seen as a battle of mental health for many people who remain confined to their homes, a “soulful” song has been making several rounds on the internet and providing a glimpse of hope to millions. A creation by singer, Rochak Kohli and lyricist Manoj Muntashir, ‘Maalik Sambhaal Lena’ has taken social media by storm. From politicians to actors and singers including Smriti Irani, Ayushmann Khurrana, thousands shared how the song is about “everything good in the world” during these times of pandemic. 

The song is mainly about hope, resilience, and will to fight the coronavirus outbreak with flashes of frontline fighters of the pandemic like the police officials, doctors and other essential jobs. The lyrics follow a peaceful tone amid the panic created by the outbreak news and increasing death toll nad infections. Many people with mental health issues also commented on the song saying it is “helpful”, while Smriti Irani shared the song to urge people to adhere to lockdown rules and “stay home”. As of April 6, the coronavirus cases in India have spiked to 4,314 with 118 casualties.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Read - Ministry Of Railways Comes Up With 'Break The Outbreak Song' Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Read - Akshay Kumar To Team Up With Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal & Others For A Motivational Song

'Exactly what our heart says'

The song has garnered lakhs of views with many people saying the lyrics are exactly what their hearts say amid the coronavirus crisis. Many internet users were also seen urging their followers to listen to the song and stay home to practice social distancing. After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 69,480 lives worldwide as of April 6. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 208 countries and has infected at least 1,274,346 people. Out of the total infections, 264,838 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling. 

Read - COVID-19: CRPF Band Spreads Awareness Through Song, Croon 'corona Ko Harana Hai', Watch

Read - Coronavirus: Twin Sisters From Jammu Compose Song To Spread Awareness; Watch

 

 

