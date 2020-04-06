From Politicians To Actors, Everyone Loving This 'soulful' Song During COVID-19 Crisis

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus, major cities around the world have been put under lockdown to curb the drastic spread. While it has been seen as a battle of mental health for many people who remain confined to their homes, a “soulful” song has been making several rounds on the internet and providing a glimpse of hope to millions. A creation by singer, Rochak Kohli and lyricist Manoj Muntashir, ‘Maalik Sambhaal Lena’ has taken social media by storm. From politicians to actors and singers including Smriti Irani, Ayushmann Khurrana, thousands shared how the song is about “everything good in the world” during these times of pandemic.

The song is mainly about hope, resilience, and will to fight the coronavirus outbreak with flashes of frontline fighters of the pandemic like the police officials, doctors and other essential jobs. The lyrics follow a peaceful tone amid the panic created by the outbreak news and increasing death toll nad infections. Many people with mental health issues also commented on the song saying it is “helpful”, while Smriti Irani shared the song to urge people to adhere to lockdown rules and “stay home”. As of April 6, the coronavirus cases in India have spiked to 4,314 with 118 casualties.

Dear @narendramodi ji, matching steps with your relentless efforts to save our people from #coronavirus we have made this prayer to appreciate the spirit of #coronawarriors & make the cry of humanity reach out to the almighty.🙏#SambhaalLena @RochakTweets https://t.co/61FAbrJz4K pic.twitter.com/fndzEwrVC7 — Manoj Muntashir (@manojmuntashir) March 31, 2020

'Exactly what our heart says'

The song has garnered lakhs of views with many people saying the lyrics are exactly what their hearts say amid the coronavirus crisis. Many internet users were also seen urging their followers to listen to the song and stay home to practice social distancing. After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 69,480 lives worldwide as of April 6. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 208 countries and has infected at least 1,274,346 people. Out of the total infections, 264,838 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

Simple and sweet. I'm sure that's exactly what our heart says every moment to God these days. Hey Bhagwaan, Sab Kuch #SambhalLena! @manojmuntashir @RochakTweets @adityadevmusic

Listen to it now!! ♥️https://t.co/FWj8o8x4tM — Himansh Kohli (@himanshkohli) April 2, 2020

A beautiful prayer #SambhalLena in the testing times for humanity. May the positivity of this song add to more healing and awareness for #COVID19Pandemic



Kya baat @RochakTweets saab, Janab @manojmuntashir and @adityadevmusic 👏💯https://t.co/z8LDUqFvxh — Neeti Mohan (@neetimohan18) April 2, 2020

Please listen to this new song by my friend @RochakTweets. Penned by @manojmuntashir. Very relevant. Very touching! 👏👏

Do subscribe to his channel. He’s a volcano of talent. The man behind all my singles. Since school days. 💛https://t.co/aMCwb7KWyd — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) April 1, 2020

Such a tough subject in a tough time #SambhaalLena #COVID19 hatts off to you @manojmuntashir @RochakTweets . a must watch song👍👍👍 https://t.co/oAoq4sQ9gR — Razim Mohmedan (@RazimDLyricist) March 31, 2020

