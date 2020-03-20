The Debate
From Predictions To Cautions, This Is How Tweeple Are Dealing With Boredom Amid Lockdown

What’s Viral

As the world is grappling with coronavirus outbreak and governments around the world ordered lockdown, internet users have found a way to deal with the anxiety.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai
Coronavirus

As the world is grappling with coronavirus outbreak and governments around the world ordered lockdown, internet users have found a way to deal with the anxiety and boredom. Amid the crisis, several Twitter users have been sharing inspirational quotes, while some even mocked their own failures to live up to their lofty plans. May tweeple even shared jokes focused on ‘panic-buying’, that has seen supermarkets stripped of long-life goods and cleaning products. 

The deadly virus has put a stop on movement around the world. Currently, there are more than 246,000 confirmed coronavirus cases globally and the virus has also claimed more than 10,000 lives. However, Twitter users have found a way to deal with the lockdown period. 

READ: Video Of Baby Owl's Reaction To Thunderstorm Breaks Internet

‘Quaran-teens’

From predictions to hilarious ‘stay at home challenge’, Twitter users have posted how they are dealing with the crisis. While predicting the future, one user wrote, “There will be a minor baby boom in 9 months .... and then one day in 2033 we will witness the rise of the QUAREN-TEENS”. Another said, “URGENT! A man with a supply of buckwheat groats and pasta seeks a woman with a supply of sugar and toilet paper”. 

READ: What Is World Sparrow Day & Why Is It Celebrated? Read Details

READ: This Video Of Girl Dancing With A Dog On Twitter Will Surely Bring A Smile To Your Face

READ: Amar Chitra Katha Offers Month's Subscription To Its Comic Archives To Kids For Free

READ: Video: Wife Dances To 'Gali Mein Aaj Chand Nikla' As Husband Returns From Hospital

 

 

