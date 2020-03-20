From Predictions To Cautions, This Is How Tweeple Are Dealing With Boredom Amid Lockdown

As the world is grappling with coronavirus outbreak and governments around the world ordered lockdown, internet users have found a way to deal with the anxiety and boredom. Amid the crisis, several Twitter users have been sharing inspirational quotes, while some even mocked their own failures to live up to their lofty plans. May tweeple even shared jokes focused on ‘panic-buying’, that has seen supermarkets stripped of long-life goods and cleaning products.

The deadly virus has put a stop on movement around the world. Currently, there are more than 246,000 confirmed coronavirus cases globally and the virus has also claimed more than 10,000 lives. However, Twitter users have found a way to deal with the lockdown period.

‘Quaran-teens’

From predictions to hilarious ‘stay at home challenge’, Twitter users have posted how they are dealing with the crisis. While predicting the future, one user wrote, “There will be a minor baby boom in 9 months .... and then one day in 2033 we will witness the rise of the QUAREN-TEENS”. Another said, “URGENT! A man with a supply of buckwheat groats and pasta seeks a woman with a supply of sugar and toilet paper”.

Me when I found out my gym closed until April. #stayhomechallengepic.twitter.com/RagbOKU4kb — Marie C (@9woodMac) March 17, 2020

Hey @Alex_OxChambo Barrels of laughs here in the Milner household as well - rationing the tea bags for the week👍👍#crazydays#somuchtogetonwith#notgotthemovestocompete pic.twitter.com/WLDAJjyHOc — James Milner (@JamesMilner) March 15, 2020

QUARANTINE DIARY



Day 1: I have stocked up on enough non-perishable food and supplies to last me for months, maybe years, so that I can remain in isolation for as long as it takes to see out this pandemic



Day 1 + 45 minutes: I am in the supermarket because I wanted a Twix — Sir Michael (@Michael1979) March 12, 2020

I know this time of self isolation is hard and scary for people but however bad you are feeling- please, please don’t consider starting your own podcast



Straight men under the age of 35 are particularly vulnerable to this and we all need to be vigilant of the dangers x — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) March 16, 2020

Love this.



Latest purchase limits placed on shops, in light of the #covid19

due to panic buying;



ASDA: 2 hand sanitisers & a 4 pack of loo roll.



TESCO: 1 hand sanitiser, 500g of rice & 4 pack of toilet rolls



WAITROSE: 1 lobster, 6 quails eggs & 100g of Foie Gras.



And .. — Nigel Walsh 🙌🏻 (@nigelwalsh) March 13, 2020

Work From Home... DAY 1: Crisp shirt, fresh jeans, Seize The Day!! DAY 2: Sweatpants, yesterday’s underwear. DAY 3: Seriously questions value of showering and shaving. DAY 4: Takes first two conference calls from bed.🤯🤦‍♂️ — Mike Sievert (@SievertMike) March 12, 2020

Your grandparents were called to war. You’re being called to sit on your couch. You can do this. #QuarantineLife — Sara Jefry (@SaraJefry) March 15, 2020

