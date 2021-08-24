From The Wilds: Viral Video Shows 6 Lions Fighting For Survival | Watch

A rare incident of the animal kingdom has been captured on camera, where a group of lions can be seen fighting over a deer's carcass. First shared by the Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Saket Badola on the microblogging platform, the short clip is now circulating on every platform of social media. The viral video shows 6 lions fighting each other for their survival in the wild.

Badola, who recorded the scary incident, shared the video with a caption that read, "Ek shikar, kai haqdar!! The way of the wild.". The caption makes perfect sense, as it defines the law of the jungle that only those animals survive in the wild who are fit. The clip has become a social media hit and netizens are amused to see this rare incident.

Here's the captivating video:

In the viral video, it can be seen that three lions are holding a deer's carcass from different parts, while one is tightly holding the leg of the deer. Meanwhile, remaining two lions enter the frame and claim their prize by snatching the carcass. However, in the fight for survival, the deer falls on the ground and all 6 lions speedily grab at their share of the food. The video shows lions climbing up a tree. Despite having a bulky body, the hold of lions on the tree, and their climbing skills is the most interesting part of the video.

As per the reports, the incident took place in the jungles of Africa. However, the video is short but gives a very vivid description of the wildlife. Users were left in shock after watching the hunt. Some lauded the lions, while others remained scared after watching them. One user who saw the video said, "Hunger is so desperate to live and survive, food is a basic need".

Hunger is so desperate, to live and survive food is a basic, have to get it at aby cost — Murali (@Murali40628102) August 23, 2021

The second person expressed his opinion and said those who were present at the sight were so lucky to witness this. As he wrote, "Another person said the onlookers were lucky to witness this sight". Meanwhile, another user who saw the video was totally surprised as she wrote, "Oh my god".

Oh my God!! — Sheba🦋🦋 (@Sheba_008) August 20, 2021

The fourth person who felt bad for the deer wrote, "Poor deer". "Fabulous", wrote another.



IMAGE: TWITTER/Saket Badola