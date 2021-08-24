Last Updated:

From The Wilds: Viral Video Shows 6 Lions Fighting For Survival | Watch

A video of 6 lions fighting over a deer's carcass has gone viral on social media. It is short but gives a very vivid description of the wildlife. Watch it -

Written By
Amrit Burman
6 lions, Wildlife, Lions, Viral video of lions, Viral

IMAGE: TWITER/Saket Badola


A rare incident of the animal kingdom has been captured on camera, where a group of lions can be seen fighting over a deer's carcass.  First shared by the Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Saket Badola on the microblogging platform, the short clip is now circulating on every platform of social media. The viral video shows 6 lions fighting each other for their survival in the wild. 

Badola, who recorded the scary incident, shared the video with a caption that read, "Ek shikar, kai haqdar!! The way of the wild.". The caption makes perfect sense, as it defines the law of the jungle that only those animals survive in the wild who are fit. The clip has become a social media hit and netizens are amused to see this rare incident.
Here's the captivating video:

In the viral video, it can be seen that three lions are holding a deer's carcass from different parts, while one is tightly holding the leg of the deer. Meanwhile, remaining two lions enter the frame and claim their prize by snatching the carcass. However, in the fight for survival, the deer falls on the ground and all 6 lions speedily grab at their share of the food. The video shows lions climbing up a tree. Despite having a bulky body, the hold of lions on the tree, and their climbing skills is the most interesting part of the video. 

READ | Bihar: Drunk man chews baby snake in revenge after it bites him, dies next day

As per the reports, the incident took place in the jungles of Africa. However, the video is short but gives a very vivid description of the wildlife. Users were left in shock after watching the hunt. Some lauded the lions, while others remained scared after watching them. One user who saw the video said, "Hunger is so desperate to live and survive, food is a basic need".

READ | Assam: New snake species with red 'Bindi-like' mark found for the first time in 100 Years

The second person expressed his opinion and said those who were present at the sight were so lucky to witness this. As he wrote, "Another person said the onlookers were lucky to witness this sight". Meanwhile, another user who saw the video was totally surprised as she wrote, "Oh my god".

READ | BIZZARE: Family in US finds a snake inside oven while baking a pizza

The fourth person who felt bad for the deer wrote, "Poor deer". "Fabulous", wrote another. 

READ | 34-year-old man & peacock he crashed his bike into both die in Kerala's Thrissur


IMAGE: TWITTER/Saket Badola

READ | Ex-NASA scientist proposes wild theory to prevent Earth burning when Sun begins expansion

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND