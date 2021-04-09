Fully-tattooed Brazil Man Transforms Himself Into An 'Orc' With Fake Fangs & Split Tongue

A tattoo artist who has painted his whole body to create the look of a film character has amazed the netizens, A 41-year-old man from Brazil Rico Ledesma has transformed his body into a real-life Orc from Lord of The Rings. 85 percent of his body is covered with tattoos and he also has eight subdermal piercings. The tattoo artist has spent one year creating this look. He often shares pictures and videos of himself on his Instagram account,

Real-life Orc from Lord of The Rings

He has also used fake teeth for creating the look and he has spent £400 on the two giant front teeth, reported The Guardian. He has covered 85 per cent of his body with tattoos and has also got his eyeballs tattooed. He has even split his tongue for making himself look like Orc from Lord of the Rings. He has admitted that he faces difficulty in chewing and drinking due to the transformation.

The actor and tattoo artist has an Instagram account with the name orcinfernall and he is quite active on social media. He often shares video and pictures of his unique look on his Instagram account. He had started transforming his body in the last seven years but it is from last year that he started creating this look, reported The Guardian. He said that he got six fake teeth placed in August 2020 and now he has also placed two giant teeth at the front. Rico said that his black tattoo took a lot of time in the creation of his Orc look.

Similarly, a 72-year old man Wolfgang Kirsch of Germany is the country's most tattooed man. He calls himself Magneto as some of his implants are magnetic and can often attract items like paper clips. 98 per cent of his body is covered in ink with 86 tattoos and 17 implants under his skin, reported the Bild. He has spent 720 hours of his life for tattoo sessions and has paid more than £21,500 for his transformed tattooed body.

(Image Credits: orcinfernall/Instagram)