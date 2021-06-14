G7 Leaders 'family Photo' On Carbis Bay Beach Ahead Of Summit Sparks A Meme Fest

Group of Seven (G-7) leaders held their annual meeting this weekend in Cornwall, southwest England to discuss a range of issues from COVID-19 vaccines to a global path for recovery. More than a year into the pandemic, the Group of Seven-- made up of the UK, US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan as well the European Union discussed the key 'lessons' of the health crisis and how the world could avoid a repeat of mistakes such as the economic recession of 2008. With a pledge of 1 billion COVID-19 doses to lower-income nations and a plan for global recovery, the G7 summit on 'Build Back Better' became the first major physical event that saw the participation of world leaders.

However, it was the G7 leaders 'family photo' that most interested netizens on social media who couldn't help but take a dig at the carefully orchestrated photograph. In the photo, taken against the picturesque background of the Carbis Bay Beach, vaccinated leaders-- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President of the European Council Charles Michel, US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Angela Merkel can be seen standing erect with regards to social distancing.

The photo commemorated the commencement of the first meeting of the summit on June 11. Here's what netizens thought about the photograph.

G7 leaders have gathered for a family photo on Carbis Bay Beach ahead of the first meeting of the G7 Summit.#G7UK pic.twitter.com/k8FsRvPTMO — G7 UK (@G7) June 11, 2021

Netizens react

BREAKING CLIMATE NEWS: G7 leaders meet at Carbis Bay to discuss ‘dangerously high’ rising sea levels 🧐🧐🧐🧐 pic.twitter.com/UjTDvMvTc3 — Andy Brown (@abline11) June 13, 2021

Typical. It was the honour of my life to attend the G7 Summit today & be photographed with world leaders. Just as the photo was taken I was dive-bombed by a seagull & fell over the parapet onto the beach. You can just glimpse my whitened knuckles to the right of Merkel's hips. pic.twitter.com/UCMwXBKMwj — Councillor Rowan Battley (@CllrBattley) June 11, 2021

Who's the guy on the right watching G7 Summit through binocular??🤔 pic.twitter.com/5qulSJILmI — TINTIN Lost in America (@TinTin_in_Tibt) June 11, 2021

Photobombed figures sold separately. pic.twitter.com/rkm03x3wb2 — Dennis Syrja (@FinnDen) June 12, 2021

I recognise that beach. I even painted it. pic.twitter.com/qiQ7TqKN5k — Stew Dean (@stewdean) June 11, 2021

G7 Summit 2021

The United Kingdon hosted this year’s G7 conference in Cornwall from Friday, June 11 to Sunday, June 13 and welcomed the heads of from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Japan, Canada, and Germany, as well as representatives from the United Nations and European Union. Two guest countries India and South Korea attended the G7 meeting via video-conferencing. Apart from a pledge to supply 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to 20 lower-income nations, with the US pledging close to 500 million, the leaders also disucsses issues like regional security, free and fair trade, climate change, values of open society at the discussion table.

