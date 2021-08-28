"Gamocha Is An Animal": Controversial Old Video Of Teacher Resurfaces; Netizens Cringe

An old video of a misinformed teacher recently resurfaced on the internet, and for all right reasons, it has cringed the netizens. A video of a teacher from an online education platform, GradeUp, went increasingly viral as the teacher confidently disseminated misinformation during one of his online lectures. The video received sufficient backlash from the Indian internet users for the ignorant blunder.

"Gamucha is an animal"

As the video begins, the teacher can be seen standing in front of a digital screen that displays a set of multiple-choice questions. The teacher reads the question and the options. He answers the question appropriately in the first stance. However, when a student enquires about the meaning of the word, the faculty member confidently refers to the Assamese traditional cloth "gamucha" as an animal.

In reality, Gamucha (pronounced as Gamosa) is a prestigious symbol of Assam. The traditional hand-embroidered cloth is often used to felicitate high achievers or dignitaries. It is commonly used to display gratitude and respect. The cloth is usually made of Assam silk or cotton.

The one-year-old clip that recently resurfaced the internet was a part of the Staff Selection Examination for Junior Engineers 2020 "Marathon Class," as GradeUp informed. Yet again, it received another round of severe criticism for the teacher's lack of sincerity. Meanwhile, GradeUp was also lambasted for employing such misinformed faculty, which prompted them to terminate the teacher. Take a look at the viral video:

The clip triggers Twitter meme fest

The controversial video generated a series of memes on the microblogging platform. One of the most interesting ones was a photoshopped creation of a rhino covered in a Gamocha. Twitter user Samudra Gohain shared the hilarious image created by Hirak Jyoti as a literal translation of the teacher's assertions. He captioned the image, "Only found in Assam." Take a look at the image:

Meanwhile, many other viewers took a jibe at the GradeUp ex-faculty member for his "confidence" in delivering the explanation. However, some users also criticised GradeUp for firing the teacher for the mistake. "Not a great step was taken by you if you have fired the teacher. An apology video by the same teacher would have been enough. Everyone makes mistakes in work life. Please, if fired because of this mistake, please reconsider him," a Twitter user wrote.

