Ganesh Chaturthi: Aadhaar-card Themed Pandal Shows Lord Ganesha's Address, Date Of Birth

As the festive fervour has gripped the entire nation during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, people in a bid to celebrate the auspicious occasion have brought idols of Lord Ganesha to their homes. Also, huge Ganesh Chaturthi pandals have been set up in various states showcasing the people's devotion and celebrations.

While the trend of creating theme-based and unique pandals has become a common practice nowadays, in one such example, a unique Ganesh pandal has been made in the form of an Aadhaar card in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur. Pictures from the unique pandal have gone viral on the internet and devotees in huge numbers are also thronging the pandal to have its close view.

Jharkhand | A Ganesh Pandal in Jamshedpur has been made in the form of an Aadhar card which identifies the address of Lord Ganesha in Kailash & his date of birth during the 6th century #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/qupLStkut6 — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2022

Speaking about the design, the pandal displays the Indian government-issued enrollment number of Lord Ganesh followed by which it also identifies the address and date of birth of Lord Ganesh. While the address reads as "Kailash Parbat, Top Floor, Near Mansarovar Lake, Kailash", the date of birth states "01/01/600CE".

In addition to this, a barcode present on the pandal if scanned also displays the image of the Lord. Keeping in view the unique approach, people have been lining up since day 1 to visit the pandal and click selfies.

Speaking to ANI, the pandal’s organiser, Sarav Kumar, revealed that he got this idea after visiting one in Kolkata, where a Facebook theme pandal was made.

He said, “One time when I was visiting Kolkata, there, I saw a Facebook pandal. Since I also do Ganesh pooja, it came to my mind that I too should do something unique. Hence, I got the idea of this Aadhar card pandal.”

Other unique-themed Ganesh Chaturthi pandals

Among other unique-themed Ganesh Chaturthi pandals on the occasion include a pandal in Bengaluru themed on the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The theme was adopted by the Bengaluru Mahanagara Ganesha Utsava Samithi (BMGUS). Another one is the famous G.S.B Seva Mandal, which is among the costliest Ganpati Mandal in the country.

On the other hand, a Ganesh Pandal has been also made on the theme of Maharashtra politics. The pandal has created a series about “Paksha Nishta”. While Shiv Sena has been shown as a big tree, other leaders of other parties are eating its fruits. Among others included the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajink Ganesh Mohatsav Mandal which has created a 14 feet tall idol of Lord Ganesha.

Image: ANI