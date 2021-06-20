'Gaurav Wasan Transferred Rs 4.5L After Baba Ka Dhaba Owner Filed A Complaint': Police

Days after 'Baba ka Dhaba' owner Kanta Prasad apologised to YouTuber Gaurav Wasan for alleging that the latter swindled off his money, it has now come to light that he did not withdraw the police complaint against the Youtuber. The case was filed 8 months ago by Prasad with the Delhi police.

Gaurav Wasan transfers Rs 4.5 lakh

As per an Indian Express report, the police investigation has revealed that Gaurav Wasan and his wife had received a donation of Rs 4.5 lakh in their bank accounts for Prasad, but they had not given the money to him. The duo had transferred the money only after 'Baba ka Dhaba' owner had filed the police complaint. Citing sources, Indian Express reported that a charge sheet will be filed against the Youtuber in the upcoming days.

An officer informed, “Police found that the couple received Rs 4.5 lakh, but they gave the money after Prasad lodged an FIR against Wasan. Police had already questioned Wasan and recorded his statement.” Kanta Prasad had conveyed to the investigating officers to not take the complaint back, despite claiming in a video that he had never accused Gaurav Vasan of being a ‘thief.’

Baba ka Dhaba owner hospitalised after suicide attempt

Infamous 'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner Kanta Prasad has been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi following a suicide attempt on Thursday night. On June 17, the Delhi Police received information that 81-year-old Kanta Prasad had been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital at 11.15 PM following a suicide attempt. The investigating officer reached the hospital where the authorities informed that intake of alcohol and sleeping pills were mentioned as the cause of unconsciousness.

I don't know anything, I don't know what did he eat. I had not seen. He fell unconscious, I was sitting at the dhaba. I brought him here. Doctor has not told us anything so far. I don't know what was going on in his mind: Badami Devi, wife of Baba Ka Dhaba's Kanta Prasad pic.twitter.com/oM0fxTD5mq — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2021

As per the Delhi Police, Kanta Prasad is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. His wife has alleged that he was depressed following the closure of the 'Baba Ka Dhaba' restaurant in Malviya Nagar. The statement of his son Karan Prasad has been recorded in the case. The son too has mentioned that his father had taken alcohol and sleeping pills. Further inquiry into the case will continue.

The 'Baba ka Dhaba' story and Gaurav Wasan

In the thick of the pandemic last year, YouTuber Gaurav Wasan posted a video of a local food joint 'Baba Ka Dhaba'. In the emotional video, the 80-year-old owner Kanta Prasad sobbed on camera along with his wife, sharing the financial difficulties that small businesses like roadside eateries were facing. It did not go unnoticed and in fact, went viral, and people began flocking to the roadside eatery to support the elderly man and his wife during the pandemic with huge amounts of money.

After getting all the attention and money, the 80-year-old Kanta Prasad filed a complaint against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan who helped him rise to fame accusing him of 'misappropriation of funds.' He alleged that the Youtuber had collected a huge amount of donation through different modes of payments i.e bank account/wallets in the name of funds for 'Baba ka Dhaba' which the eatery never received.

(Image: Instagram- @BabaKaDhaba)

