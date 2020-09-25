Genda Phool Dance: Watch What Happens When Sari Meets Sports Shoes In This Viral Video

The video of Genda Phool dance was quite popular. However, 23-year-old Eshna Kutty took it up a notch. A video of Eshna grooving to the song had gone viral. The catch here was that she was dressed in a saree with sports shoes on. Take a look at the video that’s gone viral.

Genda Phool dance video

Video of 23-year-old Eshna Kutty grooving to the song Sasural Genda Phool from the movie Delhi 6 had gone viral. Eshna was seen dancing with a hula hoop in the video. However, she took it up a notch as she was seen dressed in a saree and had sports shoes on. In the video, you can see her grooving and moving to the beats of the song with ease. Take a look at the video.

Also Read: Badshah Posts A Desi Version Of Tokyo Drift - The 'Chandigarh Drift', Watch Video

Eshna shared the video as a part of the trending #sareeflow. However, the trend has evolved after Eshna posted a video of herself dancing with a saree. Her caption read, “Dress up to goof around. Can one really flex to a song like Genda Phool which is all heart tho? This post is primarily to share with you why I put out #sareeflow as a hashtag. It had been on my mind for months, and the intention was not to create the most sensual saree videos, but to feel so comfortable and happy wearing it without the pressure of being a delicate lady”.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez & Badshah's 'Genda Phool' Track Faces Plagiarism Allegations

She added, “That aside, I wanted to also spotlight Indian hoopers because we're so few in number but growing so fast. There's so much diversity in our cultures and even in our sarees that I hoped this trend would add a very unique twist to a global art form. Or vice versa- that you'd want to get yourself a hoop because you secretly want to dress up to goof around. Either case, I think it's fantastic that you're doing it anyway and sharing it”.

Reactions to the video

Eshna won many hearts because of her video. Her mother, Chitra Narayanan retweeted the video. She wrote, “Woke up to several people whatsapping me this video. Meet my daughter who has sparked off a #sareeflow trend. Have a look at the tweet and some reactions from fans.

Woke up to several people whatsapping me this video ! Meet my daughter who has sparked off a #sareeflow trend. https://t.co/ZITVFGmpOe — Chitra Narayanan (@ndcnn) September 25, 2020

Fan Reactions

Promo Image Credits: Eshna Kutty Instagram

Also Read: Badshah Tries Some Cricket Moves, Garners Praise From Yuvraj Singh; Check Out Here

Also Read: Did You Know Badshah's 'Genda Phool' Has A Hit Gujarati And Tamil Version As Well? Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.