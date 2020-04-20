Good News: Generous customer pays $1000 for doughnut to support a bakery

Owners of a bakery were left stunned after they received $1000 for a simple pastry in the US. It was later, that they discovered that it was a gift from an old customer who did not want the bakery to sink in the recession due to the COVID-19 pandemic. US has been widely affected by the pandemic with over 764,265 cases as of April 20.

The Tremont Goodie shop, a bakery operating for the last 70 years in Upper Arlington, Ohio were facing trouble amid the current situation. However, an old customer decided that it was the right time to support his favourite sweet shop. The unnamed customer reportedly called and placed an order of his favourite pastry -a chocolate-covered, custard-filled. Surprisingly, he offered $1000 for the sweet, which would usually cost him $1.50

According to reports, the customer had been visiting the bakery for nearly 50 years now. Speaking about the heartwarming incident, Emily Smith, the manager of a family-owned bakery, reportedly said that the customer called and asked if he would be able to pay $1000 for a doughnut. She added that she got choked up, however, the man asked for it again before she agreed.

Read: China Rejects Trump’s Demand To Allow US Team To Wuhan To Probe Coronavirus

Read: Iran Opens Up As Economic Woes Trump Virus Infection Fears

'Blessing'

Taking to Facebook, the bakery posted a picture of the pastry wrapped in a white sheet. In the caption, they wrote,"We are in tears This is a custard doughnut for $1,000 to help keep us in business. What a blessing '. The post has left netizens in awe. One user lauding the bakery wrote, "You guys have a magical little place; that magic extends way beyond birthdays, graduations, special events, weddings" while another wrote, " That is awesome! Any chance I could place an order to have some smiley face cookies shipped to Tennessee?"

Read: Trump Says He's Close To A Deal With Congress On Virus Aid

Read: Shop Sells 'hundreds' Of Doughnuts Starring Dr. Fauci's Face

Read: Jennifer Lopez Breaks Her Strict Diet With Doughnut After Super Bowl 2020 Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.