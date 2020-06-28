'Gentle' penguin pauses to thank woman who helped it heal. Watch

An adorable video of a baby penguin returning back to the ocean is now winning hearts over the internet. The half-a-minute clip shows a baby penguin, being released back in the ocean after being treated for an injury at a rehabilitation centre. Since shared on June 27, the clip has taken the internet by storm racking up over 11.6 thousand views.

The short video was posted by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. It starts by showing a woman dropping a teeny penguin on a beach so as to return it back to the vastness of the ocean. However, after moving a few steps towards the ocean, the penguin looks back so as to say “I love you”. The video finally ends by showing the little creature vanishing in the ocean.

The pause of gratitude & thanks before vanishing to the sea💕



When the penguin is released back into the wild after rehabilitation from an injury, it turns around- as if to say I love you....



( From Science Girl) pic.twitter.com/g3cgDUX5I3 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 27, 2020

'Heart Touching'

Since shared it has been liked by 1.5 thousand people and has received a bandwidth of comments. While one user wrote, "It is adorable, I am teary-eyed" another wrote, "Looks like its feeling abandoned! Hope it has its kin around!!" Yet another comment read, "That gesture expressed many emotions sans any sound, any words!!! Heart touching!'

Don't you wanna come along sweety ? It's kind of fun out there fishing swimming...... OK... See you in a while...... — Meera Tiwari (@M42843454) June 27, 2020

So sweet... nature gives so much happiness — seshu (@seshu1709) June 27, 2020

Hope it has a plastic free life. We are predators moving in human bodies.

Your videos and posts are so informative sir, thank you — chirayu desai (@chirayusdesai) June 27, 2020

That penguin can't believe it, as if saying "Am I Free..Am I..."😊😊 — Sitanshu Pandey IFS (@IfsSitanshu) June 27, 2020

So nicely expressed by Penguin 🐧🐧❣❣I don't know but I strongly feel that all species have positive emotions... like Human, each one's positive can't be taken as positive by everyone.... — RVPS (@vinay198204) June 27, 2020

What a heart warming act by that cute 🐧!



That noble lady's compassion rewarded her in a best way. IMO



One should have such wonderful experiences. — Ramaraju_SVH (@Ramaraju_TLC) June 27, 2020

