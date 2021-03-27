Georgia Man Receives Final Paycheck In 90,000 Grease-covered Pennies

A Georgia man, Andreas Flaten, said that his former employer owed him an amount of $915 after he left his job in November. However, the way he received his payment left him in a complete state of shock. The final wage package was delivered by dumping a pile of oil-covered pennies on the man's driveway - 91,500 of them. Atop the pile was an envelope with Flaten’s final paystub and a parting message. “This is a childish thing to do," said Flaten.

(This image provided by Olivia Oxley shows a stain on the pavement, March 20, 2021 in Fayetteville, Ga. Andreas Flaten said he was shocked to see his final payment: 90,000 oil or grease covered pennies, at the end of his driveway earlier this month, news outlets reported. Image Credits: AP)

Flaten worked at Peachtree City’s A OK Walker Autoworks. He said that he noticed the money in Mid-march when he was about to leave the home with his girlfriend. He noticed the pile at the end of his driveway. He said the pennies were covered with some sort of oily substance. “I think that’s going to be a lot of work for money I’ve already worked for. It’s definitely not fair at all”, said Flaten.

$2,000 tip

In another significant incident, a couple visiting Club Lucky in Chicago left a tip of $2,000. The incident gained attention on the internet soon after was shared on the Facebook page of the club. The club narrated the entire story and thanked the couple for their kindness as they wrote, "During this difficult time it instantly uplifted the spirits of our entire staff! We cannot thank you enough!".

According to the caption of the image, the couple had their first date in the same restaurant, 20. Ever since the couple has been coming back every year at the same time and in the same booth. They also have enjoyed a permanent reservation at this time every year. The restaurant shared the post with an image of the receipt that has a sweet note on it.

(Image Credits: AP)

