German man cuts off his ears, spends Rs 5.8 Lakhs on body modifications

Taking his passion for tattoo and body modifications to another tangent, a 39-year-old man in Germany underwent body modification surgery to remove his ears. The man who is now known as ‘Mr. Skull Face’ has spent approximately Rs. 5.8 lakhs in making changes to his body including his forehead, back of the hand, and tongue. Skull Face who got his ears removed in 2017, has kept them in a jar.

In an interview with a Hollywood entertainment site, LadBible, Skull Face said that his sudden transformation has influenced his life, and he does not care about what others think of him. He further said that he feels that he should be accepted as a person, with his core inner values. Skull Face added that his appearance has had a huge impact on his chances of getting a job because a lot of companies are still very conservative and prefer to go with the flow.

Skull Face asserted that he does not care much about the criticism that comes his way, but admits that he has often been rejected from jobs because of his appearance. He added that his strange looks scare most people, but there are a few who find it interesting. He also feels that his looks have somehow strengthened his self-confidence and morale. Until now, he has had 17 body modifications and several tattoos and piercing. According to reports, for the next one, he is planning to have the tip of his nose removed. According to reports, Skull Face developed his interest in body modifications in 2007 when he saw someone on television who had spikes implanted in their head.

