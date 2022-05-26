German Surfer Breaks Guinness World Record By Riding 86-feet Wave In Stunning Video, WATCH

The Guinness World Records shares interesting videos on their social media handles from time to time and each time, it captures the attention of netizens. Recently, the GWR shared a video of German surfer Sebastian Steudtner who broke the Guinness World Record for the biggest wave surfed in the world. Sebastian Steudtner has achieved the Guinness World Records title for "riding the largest wave (unlimited) - male" by surfing a 26.21-metre (86 feet) high wave off the coast of Praia do Norte, Nazare in Portugal in October 2020.

The Guinness World Record made the official announcement during a special certificate presentation at the famous lighthouse which overlooks the record-breaking waves of Praia do Norte. Steudtner had broken the previous record set by Rodrigo Koxa in 2017. Notably, the 37-year-old German surfer has thrice won the World Surf League’s Big Wave Award in 2010, 2015 and 2021.

The video of Steudtner's world record has been shared by Guinness World Record on Instagram has garnered more than 18,000 likes and accumulated several reactions from netizens. One user commented, "That's good." Another user wrote, "Incredible."

According to the statement released by the Guinness World Record, Sebastian Steudtner has spent his whole life chasing the waves. At the age of 13, he decided to move to Hawaii to pursue a career in surfing. Later, he shifted from Germany at the age of 16 as it took him three years to convince his parents about the decision.

'It feels amazing': Sebastian Steudtner

Speaking about his new title, Sebastian Steudtner said that "it feels amazing". He stressed that he has been able to achieve everything in his sport and called it a "crazy journey."

Meanwhile, Maya Gabeira is the Guinness World Record holder for the largest wave surfed (unlimited) – female. Gabeira had broken her record in 2020 by riding a 22.4-metre wave at the Praia do Norte, on the coast of Nazare.

Image: Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords