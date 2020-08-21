German University Offers ‘idleness Grants’ Worth €1600 To Focus On ‘active Inactivity’

A German university is reportedly offering ‘idleness grants’ worth 1600 euros to applicants who are seriously committed to doing nothing. According to international media reports, The University of Fine Arts in Hamburg advertised three scholarship places to applicants across Germany. The interested candidates can submit their pitches until September 15.

As per reports, Friedrich von Borries, who is an architect and design theorists, came up with the program. He urged interested applicants to fill out the form to convince a jury that their chosen area of ‘active inactivity’ is particularly impressive or relevant. The form consists of four questions, that are - What do you not want to do? For how long do you not want to do it? Why is it important not to do this thing in particular? Why are you the right person not to do it?

READ: Netflix Shares YouTube Playlist On Instagram With A Twist, Netizens Say 'this Is Gold'

While speaking to an international media outlet, Borries said that ‘doing nothing isn’t very easy’. He went on to explain the project and reportedly said that with the program he wants to focus on ‘active inactivity’. He also added that the idea behind the project arose from a discussion about the seeming contradiction of a society that promotes sustainability while simultaneously valuing success.

READ: Atlanta Woman’s Song ‘At The Fridge Again’ Goes Viral, Netizens Hail 'quarantine Anthem'

The scholarship program is ‘not a joke’

Under the program, the applicants have a choice of determining for how long they will keep the ‘inactivity’ going. Borries explained that it also depends on the type of thing the applicant does not want to do. He said that an activity that cannot be done for a longer duration is better than something whose duration will cease after a short period of time.

Furthermore, he also said that the scholarship program is ‘not a joke’ but an experiment with serious intentions. The application will form part of an exhibition named ‘The School of inconsequentiality: Towards A Better Life’. The project will start from November, but the grant will be given to the deserving people by January 2021. The whole project will reportedly be structured around the question, ‘What can I refrain from so that my life has fewer negative consequences on the lives of others?’

(Image: Rep/Pixabay)

READ: Netizens Gush Over Cute Panda Video And Its Adorable Antics; Call It 'best On Internet'

READ: Anaconda Tries To Swallow A Fully Grown Alligator In A Viral Video From Brazil

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.