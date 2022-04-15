'Get Off My Pond': Daring Turtle 'bullies' Lion As Jungle King Sips Water From Pond; Watch

We have been taught since childhood that the Lion is one of the most powerful animals and is considered the King of the jungle. So it's quite a surpise to witness an incident wherein one of the strongest animals gets taken over, and moreover by a tiny creature. A recent video that went viral on the internet shows a lion getting interrupted by a turtle as the former tries to drink water from a pond. Take a look at the video that will surely bring a smile to your face, if not entirely act as a stressbuster.

In the video posted on photo-blogging site Instagram, a lion is seen drinking water from a river bank when a turtle appears and swims towards the massive animal. As the turtle moves closer, the lion readjusts its position and shifts to another spot closeby. The lion then continues to quench its thirst and drink water, and once again the tiny creature goes closer to the lion's mouth, with seemingly no fear about being right under the lion's nose. On the contrary, it seemed like the turtle was on a roll as it attempted to take on the big cat. The video has been posted online by several netizens on Instagram as well as Twitter and has garnered 4.6 million views.

The video was posted via the account with the name 'finestofworld' on Instagram, and was captioned "Get off my pond." The caption further read 'Never thought I'd see a turtle bullying a lion'. Many other animals are often intimidated by the approach and size of the massive animal, that is the king of the jungle, however, in this case, the turtle's bravery has made the tiny animal a hero!

'Hi there Simba,' netizens react

The video has accumulated around 504.6k likes accompanied by hilarious comments since it was posted. The online community was amused on watching the king of the jungle seemingly getting bullied by the tiny turtle. An Instagram user commented, "Lion you may be the king of the Jungle. But I am King of this Pond. - Turtle." A second user added, "this is like -Normal citizen asking for his rights, schemes to the government that they promised.'' A third netizen wrote, "The turtle is like 'this pond ain’t big nuf for the both of us!"

Image: Instagram/@finestofworld