Instant noodle Maggi has often been one of the go-to foods for people to satisfy their untimely hunger pangs. There is no dearth of love for the noodle manufacturer as many also like to have it as a regular meal. Some people enjoy putting their own touch on the basic flavour to create a new fusion dish, whereas, others don't like the idea of experimenting with its original taste. Depending upon the taste, some people like it soupy, while others like it with loads of vegetables or toppings. Now, a street vendor from Ghaziabad has come up with a unique recipe of Maggi which netizens says has 'crossed all the limits.' It's a Maggi cooked with Fanta - a fruit-flavoured soft drink.

The video was shared by food blogger Amar Sirohi on his YouTube channel named 'Foodie Incarnate.' It shows a Ghaziabad street food vendor cooking this unusual dish. In the video, Sirohi can also be heard narrating the cooking procedure and asking some questions to the vendor while he cooks the Maggi. Later, Sirohi also tried the dish and was amazed by its taste. "Main hairaan hoon ki iska itna achchha taste kaise aa sakta hai! (I am surprised how can this taste so good)," he was heard saying in the video. Since being shared on Thursday, November 18, it has gone viral on social media. As of now, it has garnered more than 2.7 lakh views and over 15,000 likes. Besides, it has also accumulated a plethora of comments from people.

Have a look at the video here:

People have mixed reactions to the dish

Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "It looks weird but high-end restaurants use this method not ofc for Maggi but for steak or Chicken. They use cola mostly since it Heated and reduced, Coke and Pepsi can impart an incredible caramel-like complexity to all kinds of dishes [sic]." "Maggie will be never same again [sic]," wrote another. "He roasted chef by saying 'boht kuch bolna hai lekin bol nhi pa rha hu' [sic]". "Definitely I trust on ur feedback but I can't ever try this kind of Maggie [sic]," read another comment.

Image: Facebook/ @Foodie Incarnate