Giant Chocolate Takes Internet By Storm; Watch Woman Make 'XXXL' Chocolate Bar

Who doesn't love chocolates? People from all age groups like to eat chocolates. Just one bite of your favourite dessert be it cake, brownie, makes you ask for more. Much to the delight of chocolate lovers, recently, a food blogger on Instagram made a "XXXL" size chocolate bar.

The video shared on the photosharing site shows the full process involved in making the giant chocolate bar. The video has received mixed reactions from social media users as some of the people were amazed at the size of the chocolate bar while others questioned her decision.

Woman makes massive chocolate bar

The video posted by an Instagram user @ya_kushat_hochu shows the woman making a massive chocolate bar. The video starts with the woman holding snickers in her hand as she nods her head showing its small size. The woman then brings a huge rectangular box that she wraps around in plastic. The woman then melts chocolate and laces it inside the box.

As the video proceeds, the woman pours cream and adds a layer of it to the chocolate. She then mixes caramel with peanuts and adds it to the chocolate bar. Finally, she adds an extra chocolate layer to complete the marvel. The video ends with the woman breaking the chocolate bar in the middle and showing the massive chocolate to viewers.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react to massive chocolate bar

The video, since being shared, on Instagram, has garnered over 82,000 likes and several reactions. The clip has caught the attention of netizens who could not stop themselves from reacting to the massive chocolate bar. Some netizens dropped heart-eyed emoticons in the comments section. One user commented, "I think the size of that thing was fine." Another user commented, "don't do such things." A third user wrote, "I hate u." Check out some user reactions:

(Image: @ya_kushat_hochu/Instagram)