Giant Cloud That Looked Like Tsunami Spotted In Wales, Onlookers Share 'unbelievable' Pics

Residents of Llandudno North Wales spotted a giant cloud in the sky in the daylight and compared it with Tsunami. The incident happened on March 23 when people residing in the same area were baffled to took at the massive cloud. When people went closer to have a clear picture, they realised that it was a cloud formation. One of the residents, Maria Taylor took to her Facebook page and shared the amazing pictures that have gone viral. Netizens were completely baffled after seeing the pictures and started praising nature's phenomena.

Giant cloud looked like tsunami

Maria Taylor has shared the pictures of the cloud at the west shore on Facebook along with the caption, "My son pointed out this strange long cloud at the west shore this afternoon." Initially, people thought it to be a tsunami but as they moved a little closer, they realised it to be a cloud. Many locals who had also seen the view took to the comments section to share their experience. Take a look at the pictures.

Since being shared on March 23, the post has got more than 240 likes and accumulated lots of reactions from netizens. One user wrote, "Saw it too then photographed it on my journey looking back to Llandudno." Another individual wrote, "It was like a giant wave. Very strange and very unusual." "I could see it from Rhyl and pointed it out. I never seen anything like it", commented another individual. Check out some netizens reactions.

Last month, a motorist in Argentina was shocked after he spotted a large twister-like shape thrashing about in the sky, only to discover the shape was made up of mosquitoes. A video emerged on the internet which shows a tornado that is moving. But, as you move closer, you find it isn't a tornado at all but it's actually a swarm of mosquitoes. The video was recorded by a driver on Route 74 between General Madariaga and Pinamar in Argentina. The clip of the bizarre incident has gone viral online. Take a look at the video.

Vía @FMLaMarea. pic.twitter.com/ImPGksJI80 — Christian Garavaglia (@ChGaravaglia) February 24, 2021

(Image Credits: Maria Taylor/Facebook)

