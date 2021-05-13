Giant Frog 'as Big As Human Baby' Found In Solomon Islands, Villagers Baffled

Villagers of Solomon Islands were left stunned when they discovered a giant frog. Uploaded by Facebook user Jimmy Hugo, who is a resident of Honiara Islands, the image shows a young boy holding up the massive white coloured frog. The image has now gone viral on social media with netizens sharing the image all across the platform. As per the caption, the uploader said that such frogs are called ‘bush chicken’ in his region.

The viral image shows a young boy grabbing the frog using both his hands for the camera. The frog can be seen having massive toes and palms. The boy is holding the frog from its trunk so that it does not fall. This species is rare and is termed as bush chicken. Jodi Rowley, who is the curator of amphibian and reptile conservation biology at the Australian Museum, told the Australian Geographic that she has never seen a frog that big. The scientific name for this species is Cornufer Guppyi.

All about a bush chicken

According to the reports by Brobible, they are the largest aquatic frog in the Solomon Islands and Melanesia as they can grow to more than two feet. The species of amphibians are toward the top of the food chain, and firmly hold the top spot for frogs in the region. Despite their predatory ways, the Cornufer Guppyis are facing extinction. This is because of habitat loss, decreased water quality and pollution threaten their existence.

Netizens react

Stunned on seeing the image, netizens took over the comment section. The image has managed to gather over 1K likes and nearly 900 shares. "Good meat. Normal size, a baby. Very rare and often seen in high lands. Winnim na chicken.but blo before", wrote a Facebook user. Another person wrote, "This is the biggest frog in this planet earth. Scary".

(Image Credits: Facebook/JimmyHugo)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.