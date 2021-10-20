Giant Harambe Statue Installed In Front Of Wall Street In New York

A 7-foot-tall bronze statue of Harambe, the famous gorilla, was installed in front of Wall Street on Monday, October 18. Harambe made international headlines for carrying a 3-year-old boy, who entered his enclosure. Harambe was eventually shot by rescuers. The giant gorilla statue is placed in Bowling Green Park, directly in front of the Charging Bull statue. The statue was placed with 10,000 bananas, which were later donated to food banks and community fridges.

Sapien.Network placed the statue as dedicated to putting the needs and welfare of human beings first and also said that they put the statue to portray that Wall Street has become "bananas”, which means completely out of sync with the needs of common people. Co-founders of Sapien.Network, Robert Giometti, Tejay Aluru and Ankit Bhatia said that they decided to use Harambe as the symbol to represent the millions of Americans who struggle due to the U.S. capitalist system, which only enriches the wealthy elites and leaves the average person behind.

Giometti said while talking to News 4 on Monday, "It’s not about rejecting capitalism or the current system. It's about revolving them into the current future and letting them empower more groups of people. That's the whole point of this story." He added, "Harambe is a representation of something that lets us look at more than just ourselves. What are we aspiring to as people?" he explained. "It's about connecting. A simple gesture of giving a banana builds community. As a society, we need to come together. We can’t keep fighting to come together."

Harambe’s story

Harambe was tragically shot dead in May 2016 as the zookeepers had little choice but to ensure the safety of the 3-year-old boy. Many people argue that the gorilla never behaved aggressively toward the toddler and there was no need to kill him, many suggest that a tranquiliser would have been sufficient. Many experts say that Harambe’s body language suggested that the gorilla was protecting the child. Hence, the gorilla became an internet sensation and sparked several debates.