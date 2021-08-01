Giant Panda Cub Balancing A Ball On His Paws Sways The Hearts Of Netizens; Watch Video

A video showing an adorable cub of a giant panda playing with the ball has gone viral on social media platforms including Instagram. In a series of videos, the panda cub can be seen balancing a ball on his paws while the other video shows the giant panda playing with an empty bucket. At one point in the video, the panda cub got stuck inside the bucket following which his mama came to rescue him. There is a high chance that the clip will entertain you and leave you elated.

Panda cub balances ball has created a storm over the internet

The video was shared with the caption, “If there was a competition to see who could balance a ball on their paws in the most adorable manner, giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji would receive a perfect score!" has garnered more than ninety-one thousand views and over thousands of witty comments. One such comment read, "Lol. It’s either “get me out mom” or it’s “boy what are you doing 🤦‍♀️” either way so dang cute❣️❤️🥰." "He has grown up so fast❤️❤️he has stolen my heart❤️, "read the comment of the second user. "I can’t stop watching this. The end is the best!!," add the comment of the third user. "I just want to hug and kiss him. So dang cute," the fourth user commented.

A few days ago, a similar video of elephants playing with bottles of milk has gone viral on Twitter. There is a high chance that the clip will entertain you and leave you elated. Sheldrick Wildlife, a Twitter user, shared the elephant video on his handle. In the clip, there is a group of elephants gathered around a crate filled with milk bottles. Netizens also shared all kinds of reactions in the comment box. A user wrote, “I’ll secretly help the baby elephants to execute the milk heist." While another user wrote, “10/10 for effort. They are such amazing animals." A third user commented, “They really love it!! Good job to all those who love elephants so much!!”

