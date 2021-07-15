'Gifted Child': Coimbatore Boy's Brilliant Spoof On News Reportage Leaves Netizens Amused

A video of a young boy from Coimbatore has gone viral on the internet. In the hilarious video, Rithu enacted the role of journalists and commoners and executed them to perfection. The skit turned out to be an example of Rithu's absolute brilliant acting and voice modulation. Netizens, stunned by the talent of the kid expressed their views in the comments section.

Rithu is a little kid from Coimbatore who has a YouTube channel in which he has shared clips of the skits he has performed. The video posted on the YouTube channel shows Rithu performing a skit over a news report in which he is playing the role of the anchor, the correspondent and a commoner. Since he is from Tamil Nadu, he mimicked Tamil reporters and his pronunciation of all the Tamil words with crystal clarity has left netizens stunned. Watch the video here:

Since being shared on July 9, the video has garnered 572,426 views and scores of reactions. Netizens, amazed by the talent of the little boy took to the comments section to share their views. One user commented, "Really I am laughing till the end of the video seeing his expression...Really Rithu Rocks!". Another individual commented, "Lots of clarity in speech and well presented.. I became quite repeated audience for this news reader ... Nicely done". Another user commented, "I was like wow what a cute girl acting, and the rest of the kids are good as well. then i came to know its all one kid and its a boy. damn, its shattered all my common sense." Check out some user reactions.

Rithu has shared many videos on his YouTube channel that showcase his brilliant acting skills. Presently, Rithu's YouTube channel Rithu Rocks has 202K subscribers. In the video, Rithu has mimicked doctors, tailors, robots. In one of the videos posted on YouTube, Rithu performs the role of doctor and patient. All eight of his videos as of now have gained immense popularity on the internet. Watch some other videos of Rithu.

IMAGE: Rithvik_Rithu_J/Instagram

