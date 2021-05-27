Girl Bakes Cake For Lonely Neighbour's Bday, Netizens Praise 'kind And Beautiful' Gesture

In a heartwarming gesture, a girl has made the birthday of her lonely neighbour special. On her neighbour's special day, Danya baked the cake and took it over to him. The incident was shared by a Chicago based food blogger Genie on her Instagram account along with the picture of Danya and the cake baked by her. In the caption, Genie narrated the story of how her daughter came up with the idea of surprising their neighbour who lived alone. The thoughtful gesture of the girl has won the hearts of netizens who appreciated her for the kind act in the comments section.

Girl bakes cake for neighbour

The picture shared by Genie shows Danya posing with her baked cake and 'Happy Birthday' written over it. Genie mentioned that a few weeks back Danya and her father had gone to her neighbour's house to share her birthday cake. During the conversation, the neighbour mentioned his birthday which Danya added to her calendar. She announced that she will bake him a cake and on the morning of neighbour's birthday, she took out all the ingredients before she went to school. After coming from school, she baked the cake and took it over to him. "The smiles on both of them was enough to light up a room! These days it’s hard to find people who genuinely care about others. I’m so proud to say she’s my daughter", the proud mother wrote in her caption. Take a look at the post.

The post has garnered more than 1300 likes and several reactions. Netizens amazed by the kind gesture of the young girl took to the comments section to praise and bless her. One user commented, "She’s the cutest this story made my day." Another individual commented, "You are raising an incredible daughter." "That’s incredibly telling of the kind person she is", wrote another user. Check out some user reactions.

IMAGE: genie_cooks/Instagram

