A bond shared between siblings has no comparison in the world. They have a different way of understanding and it is rightly said, "Siblings are the people we practice on, the people who teach us about fairness and cooperation and kindness and caring--quite often the hard way."

And nothing better to support the same, than this viral video showing a six-year-old girl encouraging her elder brother, who is visually impaired, to go on a water slide. The video has gained traction on the internet and it has left netizens emotional as well as pleasantly hooked.

The viral video opens up to show the two siblings in a water park. It is explained through text inserted that the visually impaired boy was afraid of going on the water slide until his little sister convinced him to try it once with her. Next what we know is that the boy thoroughly enjoyed taking the slide with his sister.

The text inserted at the end of the video reads that the boy’s little sister is "always the first one to encourage him to try new things when he is afraid." The video was shared by the mother of two on Instagram who goes by the name Hilda Dunford.

Sharing the video, Hilda Dunford, the mother of three kids, two girls, and one boy wrote in the caption, “Ocean is always one of the first ones to encourage Ashton to try new things even when he’s scared. Yesterday she convinced him to go down the water slide together. Ashton wasn’t sure about it so she described the slide for him and told him she would guide him to the top. After Ash came down the slide he was so proud of himself for being brave and he thanked Ocean for encouraging him to try it. It was beautiful watching my 6-year-old supporting her big brother and being there for him. Siblings of children who are blind are always the first ones to encourage them to try hard things."

Netizens say, 'Love that she encourages him!'

The video of a visually impaired boy on a water slide has grabbed the attention of many on the internet. The video has garnered 3.5 million views since it was shared. The heart-melting video has also accumulated several likes and comments and has prompted many to express their views, "I love how they always have each other’s backs," a user wrote.

A second user expressed, "This little girl is an angel with a mission..." A third user spelled, "Aww, may God always protect their bond."

