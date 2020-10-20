Girl Explains Why She Hit Little Brother, Hilarious Video Leaves Internet In Chuckles

A hilarious video which shows a little girl explaining why she hit her brother has left the internet in laughter. Shared on Twitter by a user called, “Rahsheem’ the video shows the little girl putting her best foot forward to justify herself. However, it is the reason behind the sibling squabble combined with her way of tackling the situation that has left netizens in splits.

Little girl explains why she hit her brother

The near one minute long video clip starts by showing a text in bright pink colour reading, “She is trying to explain why she beat on her brother. As the clip progresses, the little girl could be seen justifying her action. “Mom, don’t whoop me. Malichi obviously was messing with me, he was hitting me with the tray,” she says. She then goes on to hilariously imitate both of their facial expressions. She finally gives out the reason behind her violent actions. ” Mama, don't get a flip-flop. Malachi beat me and I started to fight him because he wasn't leaving me alone. I wanted to be lonely." she concludes.

Read: Good News: Kid Sends Gift To Firefighters; Woman Rescues Deer; Read 5 Positive Stories

The video has got mixed reactions from people. While some wrote that they could not decide which part of her action was funnier. The post also caught the attention of former football player, Rex Chapman who replied with few emoticons. Meanwhile, a user hilariously wrote, "Bahahahaha!! Gotta love the preface ..” momma, don’t whoop me..”She is fighting for her life here!!" while another wrote, "God bless this sweetie. But don’t beat on your brother, no matter what. They will drive you nuts your whole life. Outsmarting them is the key!"

, "

Read: 'He's Just Refusing': Mahhi Vij Asks Fans To Convince Jay For Another Kid, Gives 3 Reasons

I don’t know what’s funnier - her saying “don’t get the flip flop” or “I want to be lonely.”😂😂😂😂 — Baby Got Snackz (@SuperlaTifff) October 20, 2020

“I wanted to be lonely!” 😂 — Queen Lantifah (@blakademic) October 20, 2020

He won't leave me alone and I wanted to be lonely 😂😂. That's awesome. She needs to write songs 🎵🎙️ — Post Momlone 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@loumail73) October 20, 2020

I think what’s stressing her out is she’s worried she’s gonna get whipped. 🤔 — sea dawg (@sanfordcw) October 20, 2020

Read: Good News: Kid Saves Granny From Bull; 'Double Moonbow' Delights People; 5 Amazing Stories

Read: 'He's Just Refusing': Mahhi Vij Asks Fans To Convince Jay For Another Kid, Gives 3 Reasons

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.