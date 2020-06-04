Puerto Rico: Girl Performs African Bomba Dance Amid 'Black Lives Matter' Protest; Watch

Protests over the killing George Floyd have been raging across the globe, During one such demonstration in Loìza, Puerto Rico, a young girl was spotted dancing to the rhythm of Bomba, which is the island’s traditional music drum which is rooted in Boricua’s African history. The video of the young girl dancing to the beats was shared on Twitter and since then it has taken the internet by storm.

In the video, one can see the girl grooving to the beats on Bomba, while the audience can be seen cheering and recording her dance.

In Loìza, Puerto Rico they are protesting for Black Lives Matter with bomba, the islands traditional music which is rooted in Boricua’s African heritage pic.twitter.com/IKk1RKvbOq — La Taína (@Destineyteresa) June 3, 2020

Since shared, the video has been viewed nearly 3.5 million times. With more than 240,000 likes and thousands of retweets, the heartwarming video has left netizens amazed. While some internet users called her ‘queen’, others wrote, “This is clearly people in touch with their roots protesting for their foreign brothers and sisters”. “The rhythm, the fluid movement, the pure emotions in her face just....I personally know professional dancers with A QUARTER OF HER PASSION!!!!” added another.

Yes Queen ! — 🌚 (@Fearlessem) June 3, 2020

The best part about this is that she "controls" the beat. This is full-on synchrony between dancer and musicians. — Raúl — 👨🏻‍💻🇵🇷 (@lostatrisk) June 3, 2020

She is so intense and focused anddd thheeeeeeeennnnnnnn that smile at the end like yaaaaahhhhhhh I make this look easssyyyyyyy hahaha!! Bessstttttttt!!!!! — Cait, by any other Anonym (@AnonymCait) June 3, 2020

Moments like this make me even more proud to be puertorican ! We are PROUD of our beautiful African roots ! I love it ! ❤️❤️ — Tabitha-Ann 🎡 (@tabbeyyann) June 3, 2020

George Floyd’s death

George Floyd died in police custody and his tragic death has angered millions across the world. Demonstrators reportedly said that the focus of the protests is the alleged institutional bigotry in American police forces. In viral footage, the police officer, who has now been arrested, could be seen kneeling over Floyd’s neck while he was struggling for breath while being handcuffed.

All four police officers involved in 46-year-old’s arrest have been fired and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched a federal civil rights inquiry. After the death of Floyd, Americans have hit the streets in protests, which have taken a turn for the worse with incidents of vandalism, rioting and looting in the name of the protests.

