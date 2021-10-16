Girl Taking Permission From Airport Security To Hug Aunt Wins Netizens' Hearts; WATCH

Last Updated:

Girl Taking Permission From Airport Security To Hug Aunt Wins Netizens' Hearts

An adorable video of a girl has surfaced on the internet which showed the toddler taking permission from airport security personnel for hugging her aunt.

Apoorva Kaul
Every day, several endearing videos of kids circulate on social media, which grab the attention of netizens'. Continuing with the trend, a cute video of a girl has surfaced on the internet which showed the little girl taking permission from security personnel. Obviously, that's not what is special, it's the ending of the video that may bring a smile to your face.

The short clip was shared by a user who goes by the name @KaptanHindostan on Twitter. In the video, the girl dressed in a red dress can be seen going up to the security personnel for taking his permission. As per the caption, the girl asked him to allow her to hug her aunt. Once the security personnel permits, she can be seen running to hug her aunt before the departure of her flight. The caption of the video read, "She asked the officer permission to say goodbye to her aunt at the airport." Watch the video here:

Since being shared on Twitter on 14 October, the video has garnered 605.3K views. The heartwarming video of the little girl has touched the hearts of social media users, who shared their reactions in the comments section. Some of the netizens' praised the girl for following the rules from a young age. One user commented, "What a sweet and beautiful way to start the day." Another user commented, She maybe a baby but she knows the rules!. Another user commented, "How good the world would have been had humans not grown up..kids are so innocent..pure..but look what so many of them grow up to become...Theres too much hatred going around in this world..and its by those same humans who were once such pure souls." Check out some user reactions:

Last month, an adorable video of a little schoolboy also did rounds on social media, where the kid was seen performing some cute dance steps at the bus stop. In the viral video, the kid was seen nicely dressed up to start off his day. He adds an extra moment of joy by dancing while waiting to reach school. In the video, the kid was seen wearing an oversized coat, teamed with an attractive pair of shoes and black denim. He is also seen carrying his school bag. The most engaging part of his appearance is his golden hair. Even though his hair is long, it is neatly combed, adding to the cuteness of his dance. Take a look at the post: 

A post shared by Nextdoor (@nextdoor)

