Girl Tricks Her Parents Into Reading Her Acceptance Letter, Watch Their Priceless Reaction

A heartwarming video of a girl tricking her parents into reading her college acceptance letter and their reaction has taken the internet by storm. A Twitter user named Gurjiv Kaur from California broke the news of her acceptance to a prestigious university in a live video. She handed the acceptance letter to her parents and asked them to read a “tongue twister”. However, in reality, it was a confirmation that she had aced her interview and gotten into an optometry school.

In the clip, Gurjiv can be seen handing over the letter and asking them to read it like a tongue twister. As soon as her parents read the letter, they can be seen exclaiming in joy as well as disbelief at the same time. Gurjiv’s father could be heard saying, “Oh my god, this is incredible”. Her mother, on the other hand, said, “What! You just had your interview today,” and added disbelievingly, “You are kidding”. Then her father proudly reads his daughter’s acceptance to the Rosenberg School of Optometry at the University of The Incarnate Word (UIW) in San Antonio, Texas.

so i told my parents we were making a video for extra credit but what they actually read was my first acceptance into optometry school pic.twitter.com/zjTbcWnuXn — gurjiv, (@jeeeverz) May 19, 2021

Netizens in awe

Since shared, the clip has gone viral on Twitter and has been viewed over nine million times. It has received tons of congratulatory comments, including one from the university as well. Netizens called Gurjiv’s parents reaction adorable.

While one user wrote, “So happy for you. All the best,” another added, “Congratulations to you Dear Gurjiv, Comma. This is a amazing achievement your parents are so adorable and sweet and raised an beautiful sweet daughter! They are so proud of you I am too”. “I’m waaaay over in Scotland and I am beaming from ear to ear. That made me so very happy,” wrote third. “this is one of the most sweetest things i’ve ever seen,” said fourth.

Welcome to the UIW family, Gurjiv (and parents)! ❤️ https://t.co/aamYxxQNqb — UIW (@uiwcardinals) May 19, 2021

OMG!! This is so sweet!! Congrats on getting into optometry school!!😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cANEcrNFnU — hibah (@goldenskles34) May 19, 2021

So very sweet! Your folks are bursting with pride. Your parents are special. I've always had wonderful interactions with Sikhs. In fact one of my eye specialists was Sikh. He was so calm, it calmed me. He did my partial cornea transplant. He retired :( — Kells Bells (@SmilingScream) May 20, 2021

Your Dad is the absolute cutest thing in the world. He is SO proud of you. Good Luck in school. — Kaeptain America (@SahibBennett) May 19, 2021

if one reads a Comma with such a timed pause , means they are going to read the rest of the letter over and over and over again 😀 — sandeepraj tandon (@singhsandeepraj) May 19, 2021

This is one of the most endearing and beautiful things I’ve seen all day! I’m genuinely smiling from ear to ear! Congratulations! What a beautiful moment to share! I’m not sure which is sweeter, your parents’ joy for your accomplishment or your joy of sharing it with them! 🙌😭 — 💙 Cate 😷✌️ (@CateTobin) May 19, 2021

"Let me read this".. that's epic!! Both so proud and happy for their daughter's achievement 🤩🤩 .. pic.twitter.com/Fk8xh7NNWg — Pooran Dewari (@genes_edinburgh) May 19, 2021

From henceforth, your name is Gurjiv "comma" [insert last name here] . An honor most necessarily bestowed upon you, by your dad, in honor of your accomplishment. *Proud parents* — Gogo Erekosima (@CoachGogo) May 19, 2021

Damnn look how proud he is. He about to WhatsApp everyone — Chelsey E (@__ChelseyE) May 19, 2021

