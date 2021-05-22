Last Updated:

Girl Tricks Her Parents Into Reading Her Acceptance Letter, Watch Their Priceless Reaction

A heartwarming video of a girl tricking her parents into reading her college acceptance letter and their reaction has taken the internet by storm.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
Girl

IMAGE: TWITTER


A heartwarming video of a girl tricking her parents into reading her college acceptance letter and their reaction has taken the internet by storm. A Twitter user named Gurjiv Kaur from California broke the news of her acceptance to a prestigious university in a live video. She handed the acceptance letter to her parents and asked them to read a “tongue twister”. However, in reality, it was a confirmation that she had aced her interview and gotten into an optometry school.

In the clip, Gurjiv can be seen handing over the letter and asking them to read it like a tongue twister. As soon as her parents read the letter, they can be seen exclaiming in joy as well as disbelief at the same time. Gurjiv’s father could be heard saying, “Oh my god, this is incredible”. Her mother, on the other hand, said, “What! You just had your interview today,” and added disbelievingly, “You are kidding”. Then her father proudly reads his daughter’s acceptance to the Rosenberg School of Optometry at the University of The Incarnate Word (UIW) in San Antonio, Texas. 

Netizens in awe

Since shared, the clip has gone viral on Twitter and has been viewed over nine million times. It has received tons of congratulatory comments, including one from the university as well. Netizens called Gurjiv’s parents reaction adorable. 

READ | Netizen recreates Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun Maverick' trailer in Lego; people in love with it

While one user wrote, “So happy for you. All the best,” another added, “Congratulations to you Dear Gurjiv, Comma. This is a amazing achievement your parents are so adorable and sweet and raised an beautiful sweet daughter! They are so proud of you I am too”. “I’m waaaay over in Scotland and I am beaming from ear to ear. That made me so very happy,” wrote third. “this is one of the most sweetest things i’ve ever seen,” said fourth. 

READ | 'Are you an alien?': Elon Musk has cryptic reply to netizen's bizarre query

(Image: Twitter)

READ | 'When will Thar land on Mars?': Anand Mahindra has hilarious reply to netizen's query
READ | 'I could...': Elon Musk replies to netizen claiming he 'wasn't able to get a job anywhere'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT