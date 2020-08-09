Girl With Cerebral Palsy Climbs Stairs For The First Time With Broad Smile, Wins Internet

A video of a little girl suffering from cerebral palsy won several hearts on the internet as she attempted to climb the stairs for the first time with a smile. Popular Twitter user Rex Chapman, who often posts such heartwarming videos, shared the clip of the “beautiful and brave” girl on the micro-blogging platform which immediately went viral.

This beautiful and brave little girl with cerebral palsy is walking up the stairs by herself for the very first time.



That smile.🌎❤️😊pic.twitter.com/YpT9ieWieH — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 9, 2020

The video has garnered almost 1 million views and the tweet has received more than 73k likes. In the 37-seconds video, the little girl can be seen slowly climbing the stairs with a broad smile on her face. A woman can be heard encouraging the kid to walk up the stairs, asking her to “push through your legs” and “stand up straight”.

“You did it. You got to the top, didn’t you?” says the woman as the girl reaches to the top of the stairs.

Netizens share their stories

Several netizens shared similar stories of grit and determination of kids suffering from cerebral palsy, a group of disorders that affect a person's ability to move and maintain balance and posture. A Twitter user commented that his son spent 477 days of his short 13-year life in Cardiac ICUs, adding that such kids have the ability to “move mountains with their courage and strength”.

Another user said that his son survived a brain injury and excitement and happiness at achieving what most people take for granted is a constant reminder to live with joy. Check out some other social media reactions:

She is an inspiration!

Lennie was born 11 weeks early and was in neonatal intensive care for many weeks before we could hold him. He has various disabilities including Cerebral Palsy and he also has a determined personality to never give up. He has learnt to play the piano pic.twitter.com/SgyqfZc6sF — Lennie's Tunes (@TunesLennie) August 9, 2020

When you have a child with CP you get to spend time with your hero everyday. And you cry with happiness when they walk up stairs, kick a ball or come last in every race❤️❤️❤️this is my hero: pic.twitter.com/deBX7CvYS1 — G Jeffs (@jeffsyg) August 9, 2020

This warms my heart more than you know!💕💕💕 My niece has CP and she can’t walk or talk; she has a little machine she can communicate with!y sweetie Elizabeth 💕 pic.twitter.com/fVYjVcwBKw — maura white (@mauraaw12) August 9, 2020

