Girl's Birthday Party During Lockdown With 'unusual Guests' Grabs Eyeballs, See Pictures

Captivated by lockdown and disease, birthdays in the year 2020 were far from normal. While many opted to celebrate it in solitude, one girl refused to do so and created “guests” with whom she partied. A picture of her unique birthday celebrations which features several versions of herself has now gone viral on social media and users have appreciated it by saying "well done".

Shared on Reddit by a user named ‘MissJinxed’ the photoshopped picture features her in discrete dresses and moods. While one version of her is seen dressed in a crop top taking a selfie, another shows her in a beautiful dress applying makeup. Yet another version features her as an introvert and cautious guest. The peculiar picture also features a “guest” in a red dress who could be seen dancing on the windowsill while another “guests” seated on the floor. Additionally, she also photoshopped a picture of a man, drinking from his cup, surrounded by women.

'I threw a party for myself'

“Couldn’t go out to celebrate my birthday during the lockdown, so I threw a party for myself,” read the caption along with the picture. Since shared, the picture has gained immense popularity receiving over 130 thousand upvotes. Additionally, it also attracted hundreds of thousands of people who lauded the creative efforts of the woman. "This is so well done!! I’m so impressed, let’s do it," a user commented. Meanwhile, another added, "Looking at your cups, I'm not convinced you're not in the same house already.

Another person who left people in bouts of laughter with his hilarious lockdown birthday celebration is Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Dele Alli. Marking a unique celebration, Dele Alli posted a picture saying that his birthday in isolation was not that bad. He also thanked everyone for their wishes upon cutting his cake shaped in the form of a PlayStation controller. The Tottenham star posted pictures of himself playing Pin The Tail On The Donkey alone at his home in North London. The montage also included a picture of Alli at a barbeque albeit there was only one patty on the grill, presumably for himself.

Image: Reddit/ missjinxed

