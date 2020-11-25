'Glad It Wasn't...': Woman Calls 911 On Finding 'dead Body', Check What It Really Was

In a bizarre incident, a woman called up 911 to report a 'dead body' that she had found at the Perdido Key beach in Florida. However, after some investigation, she realised that the 'dead body' is actually a mannequin covered with barnacles and seaweed. Facebook handle ‘Ocean Hour’ described the entire incident and also uploaded the images of seaweed covered mannequin. Amuded by the incident, netizens say, 'that's art'.

According to the caption, a volunteer named Kathleen was walking the intercoastal side when she came across this dead body like mannequin. She immediately called 911. However, it was only after further investigation that it was discovered that this is a mannequin which has been extensively covered in seaweed and barnacles due to staying in the sea for a very long time. Describing the entire incident in the caption, the Facebook user wrote, “Volunteer Kathleen was walking the intercoastal side in Perdido Key...when she came across what she thought was a dead, decapitated body. Another visitor had even called 911. Upon further investigating, she realized it was a mannequin! How long has she been out in the water collecting barnacles and sealife? Way too long! We are glad it wasn't a real body!”.The uploaded images show the entire body wrapped with barnacles. The face is barely visible.

Amused by the incident, netizens bombarded the comment section. "A mannequin!? With a buckle around the ankle and chain around the waist just how asylum seekers are permitted to be treated in some parts why would a mannequin have an ankle strap", wrote a skeptical person on Facebook. Another person wrote, "OMG! I would have missed a few heartbeats". Facebook users can be seen tagging their friends in the comment section.

(Image Credits: Facebook/OceanHour)

