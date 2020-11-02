Glasgow Artist Creates Plastic Bag Museum, Says Commonly Used Objects ‘will Disappear’

A UK artist has installed interactive plastic bags from around the world as art in a museum in a makeshift studio located near the old tobacco pipe factory in the east end of Glasgow, UK. Katrina Cobain, 24, has displayed an assortment of plastic carrier bags with a unique story to narrate behind each of those fascinating and catchy specimens at The Plastic Bag Museum. Some of the discarded recyclable plastic bags belong from the early 20th century and are technically the historical masterpieces in the modern age, and going further, as the ban on the use of plastic carriers by many countries worldwide will diminish the artistic bags from the stores’ counters.

According to the UK’s VICE that spoke to the artistic plastic bag collector, the idea behind The Plastic Bag Museum is to preserve the beauty, history, and cultural significance of the objects. Just as many objects went out of style and sight in the last seventy years, Katrina believes that the humble plastic bags, everyday object once that is callously thrown around, disposed of, used, and dumped away will ultimately disappear from the streets. This shift is readily contributed to the environmentalists banning the use of plastic due to the pollution and its nonbiodegradable nature, and people gradually shifting from the use of plastic to totes.

In one of the descriptions, Katrina wrote about the bag, “This bag came to me in the summer of 2019, Oran, Algeria. This beautiful specimen came from a market in town, from a stall selling what we fondly call ‘house dresses’”.

Orders bags from eBay

Glasgow-based artist and Plastic Bag Museum founder, Katrina Cobain, planned to design the museum last January. She told VICE that she had caught fever and well-wishers poured in the material in cute and artistic plastic bags, and the idea struck her. The motivated museum creator started ordering bags from eBay and installed the collection. She launched the museum online along with a website, and donations started to flow in with luxury Marks and Spencer and Loius Vuitton plastic bags that have been discontinued. The art curator also wants to create awareness to deter people from throwing away plastic objects into the environment.

