Global Momentum To Tackle 'China': Australian PM's Slip Of Tongue At COP26 Goes Viral

During his speech at the United Nations Climate Summit, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison made a gaffe which is making rounds on social media.

COP26

During his speech at the United Nations Climate Summit, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison made a gaffe, which is currently making rounds on social media. This happened when he was speaking at the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. While speaking about Australia's response to climate change on Tuesday, November 2, the Australian Prime Minister said there was a build in global momentum to tackle "China." However, when Morrison realised his mistake, he quickly rectified himself and said "climate change." The video of the speech was shared on Twitter by Krishani Dhanji, a political producer with Australia's SBS News. "A faux pas from the PM? Scott Morrison appears to say "global momentum to tackle 'China'" instead of 'climate change' before correcting himself, in his address to #COP26 [sic]," read the caption of the video. 

The video has gone viral on Twitter and other social media platforms since being shared on November 2. As of now, it has garnered more than 500 retweets and also accumulated several comments from the people. Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "poor fellow always switched on with anti-China mode [sic]." "Well spotted. A classic Freudian slip of the tongue. The global momentum to tackle China is AUKUS [sic]," wrote another. "He was gonna say 'chimate clange" after he couldn't pronounce momentum. Thank God that clip was only 9 seconds long. Couldn't bear to experience the excruciating cringe fest of seeing any more [sic]," expressed a third. "China is a hot topic. If he doesn’t mention China then no one listens to his speech [sic]," read another comment. 

Have a look at the video here:

Here are some comments by users:

 

 

 

Brazilian President mispronounces tower of Pisa

Similar to Scott Morrison, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro became the latest meme material when he mispronounced the legendary Leaning Tower of Pisa as the "Pizza Tower". On Thursday, November 4, he said this while speaking at the opening ceremony of the 5G auction in the Brazilian capital, Rio De Janeiro. "I have recently been to Italy to take part in the G20 summit and also visited the Pizza Tower," he was quoted as saying by the news agency Sputnik. Within no time, the pronunciation mistake triggered a wave of memes on social media platforms and President Jair Bolsonaro started trending under #TorreDePizza. 

