Goa Police Keep People Entertained With Creative Ideas During The COVID-19 Lockdown

What’s Viral

Goa Police have been making it to the headlines for coming up with creative ways to keep their people entertained and maintain the COVID-19 lockdown. Read more

goa police

The spread of the deadly coronavirus has taken its toll all over the globe. The Indian government announced a total lockdown throughout the country. The state police are taking various measures in order to keep the people inside their houses. Well, the Goan police force is a step ahead as they are trying to keep their citizens inside the houses by keeping them entertained. Reportedly, the police have been trying to come up with ways and ideas to keep people from loitering outdoors. Some police officials got together and certainly brought out their creativity in a completely new way. Read more to know about the Goa police force. 

Also Read | Goa Police Investigate Nude Party After Social Media Flak

Also Read | Surajit Ganguly GSA Coach Booked By Goa Police For Molestation

Goa Police takes every step to keep people inside their houses

The PSI from the Vasco Police Station, Diogo Gracias recently made it to the headlines for making a parody of the Konkani Song, Tuzo Mog Kithlo Ashelom. He transformed the song into a coronavirus song that certainly educates the people to follow the guidelines laid out by the government. The PSI also he calls out to all locals not to venture out of their homes.

Diogo also spoke to a news publishing house and spoke about the efforts put behind the song. He said he tries to bring in various elements of how the virus spreads and how we can control it. It took him a day to make it and learn the lyrics to it. Along with these efforts, the Goa police force has also set up an active Twitter account that shares a number of videos and pictures to keep the citizens updated. 

Also Read | When Chhattisgarh Police Gave A 'viral' Twist To Coronavirus And Won Over The Internet

Goa Police Tweets

Also Read | Times The Kolkata Police Gave A 'viral' Twist To Coronavirus And Won Over The Internet

Also Read | Goa Police Updates On Wendell Rodrick's Demise; Says 'Cause Of Death Being Ascertained'

 

 

