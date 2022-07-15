Animal-related videos often swarm the internet, be it adorable moments of pets doing cute stuff, enjoying freely or performing some unusual task. One such video was recently posted on Instagram, and this displayed a unique strategy adopted by a dog in dealing with his master. A golden retriever named Enzo was seen showing some of his ‘defense moves’ against humans.

The video was posted on an Instagram page completely dedicated to Enzo, the dog, with the caption, "Enzo has now escalated his defense moves to use on humans." The hilarious video shows Enzo sitting on a man lying on the floor. The man's face was not visible on the camera as the doggo was sitting on the man's chest, forcing him towards the ground and not letting him stand up. The dog also seemed to turn around and tighten his grip on the man when the latter appeared to have attempted to free himself from the pet.

Take a look at the video below:

Since being shared the video has garnered 3K likes and tons of love from pet enthusiasts.

As the video was shared by many online, numerous social media users started reacting in the comments section. “Expert level skillz,” wrote one user. "Omg our lab does the same thing! He’s 85lbs but whenever he gets nervous he just sits on top of us!!" commented another user. “Haha, this is Henry's defense mechanism when little bro gets annoying!” one more user wrote in the comments section. "I can't just what? Anyways..." read another comment. Many netizens also showered laughing and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section.