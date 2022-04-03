Golden Retriever Dog On Plane Asks For Treats From Passengers Seated Behind It; See Pics

Traveling via flight can be fun if you interact with your co-passengers and they often become quite a reason for concern. You never know who you are going to end up around, someone who keeps kicking your seat, or someone who is extremely noisy throughout the flight. But, recently some passengers in a flight got a cute Golden Retriever dog sitting right in front of them and asking for some treats.

In the latest post shared by the page Dogs of Instagram, the series of photos can be seen where a Golden Retriever dog asks for some treats from the people sitting behind it in an airplane. The caption to this post reads, “Hi, would you mind please sharing your snack with me?” — That’s a definite yes from us!” Its cute tricks and funny expressions are sure to put a smile on your face.

Netizens' reaction to the video

However, the video was shared on a page dedicated to sharing videos and photos of these cute Golden Retriever dogs - Hugo and Huxley. The page is quite prominent on Instagram and has more than 2.7 lakh followers on it as of now. There is a possibility that this video that has just been surfaced on this page will make you feel like sharing your snacks as well. The video was posted on Instagram on March 21 and since then it has garnered several comments from people who confessed that they simply wouldn't have been able to stop themselves if such a cute dog was sitting right in front of them. It has also received more than 3.6 lakh views on it so far. People were seen reacting in tenderness, "I would 1000% share my snacc with that doggie, as long as his pawrents said it was okay", the comment read. The other user commented," I hope there is a dog infront of me on my flight home from NY!".

(Image: Instagram/@dogsofinstagram)