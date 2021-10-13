Golden Retriever Sets New Guinness World Record For Holding 6 Tennis Balls In His Mouth

A golden retriever named Finley has created a Guinness World Record (GWR) for holding the most number of tennis balls in his mouth at one time. Finley managed to hold six tennis balls in his mouth. Even though the dog had set the record in 2020, he was officially featured only in the 2022 edition of the Guinness Book of World Records.

Finley enters Guinness World Record book

Finley, who lives in the United States with his owner and their family, has set the record for holding the most number of tennis balls in his mouth at once. He started holding four tennis balls in his mouth when he was just two-year-old, according to GWR statement. Finley was first spotted holding six tennis balls in his mouth at once in 2017 but it took nearly 3 years to create the Guinness World Record in 2020. However, it wasn't until now, that Finley entered the 2022 edition of the Guinness Book of World Records. Speaking to GWR, Finley's owner Erin Molloy said that her father would throw the dog a tennis ball and he used to catch and drop it. Finley would then wait until more balls were thrown his way and then bring all the six tennis balls back to his owner. The previous record for holding the most tennis balls was five, which was created by golden retriever Augie in 2003.

The record-breaker doggo Finley, living with the Molloy family in New York has his own Instagram account. In a post shared on a photosharing site, it was announced that the doggo is officially in the Guinness World Records book for 2022. Furthermore, it is mentioned that the journey was not easy and the doggo thanked his friends and fans who have been following his tennis ball journey. Take a look at the post here:

The post, since being shared, on Instagram has garnered over 7200 likes and scores of reactions. Netizens, amazed at the record of doggo shared their response in the comments section. One user commented, "So proud of you."This is the best!!!!!," commented another user. Another user wrote, "That is amazing!" Check out some user reactions:

Image: Instagram/finnyboymolloy