Golden Retriever Who Lost His Vision Gets A Seeing Eye Puppy & They Are Setting BFF Goals

Tao, a ten-year-old golden retriever had to get both his eyes removed in early 2019 when he was diagnosed with glaucoma. However, this did not come in his way of leading a normal life as his owner, Melanie, got him a new friend to get his way through life. Melanie got Tao another puppy, named Oko.

Tao and Oko giving friendship goals

According to the reports by tanksgoodnews, Melanie said, Tao has adapted well and is very well trained and he listens to all her commands. She added that he does everything that they used to do before he was diagnosed with glaucoma. It has just been two months and Tao and Oko have become best friends already. Melanie has created an Instagram handle for the best friends and netizens just cannot get enough of it.

The Instagram handle has been named as 'tao_mr_winky' and the bio reads, "Tao🇬🇧Golden Retriever blind due to glaucoma Brand Rep at @bearandboox/@montyandbaileybows/@goldenunleashedofficial ". The adorable frienship between the two dogs has left netizens in awe. Their Instagram handle has 21.4K followers and Instagram users bombard the comment section whenever there is a new post. On one post an Instagram user wrote, "I'm in the deepest love with these two... could you please clarify their names? Who is Mister Winky?". Another comment read, "They are great, and you are a wonderful photographer".

(Image Credits: Instagram/Tao_mr_winky)

