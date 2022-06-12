'Good Citizen' Bear Straightens Traffic Cone And Walks Away Casually, WATCH

Bears in captivity have for centuries been used for entertainment. These wild creatures are also known to be intelligent animals on the land. Moreover, a black bear’s attack can be fatal but being around humans, they have become adaptable and tolerant. As of now, a video that has been running viral on the internet shows a bear straightening a traffic cone as it passes by. The video has gained traction on the internet since being shared.

The viral video opens up to show a black bear walking on a road and noticing a traffic cone that fell over. He swiftly picks it up with his teeth and makes it stand straight with his paw and then walks away casually. The video was shared on Twitter by the page ‘Buitengebieden’ which regularly shares cute animal videos. "This is just a bear.. being a good citizen", read the caption to the video.

This is just a bear.. being a good citizen.. pic.twitter.com/WupQmIfuX4 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 11, 2022

'Good bear' say netizens

The video has grabbed the attention of many on the internet and has garnered over 10.8K views. The video has also prompted many to express their views, "Oh my goodness! The sweetest!", a user wrote. A second user commented, "That final nose-tap - just to push it into position!". A third user expressed, "The action of the bear is much honorary than a lot of humans …….".

Good bear. And I can’t get my dog to put the toilet seat down. 🙃 — i smell brisket (@NJTXNJAZPATX) June 11, 2022

Oh my goodness! The sweetest! — T.C. (@tcamny) June 11, 2022

That final nose-tap - just to push it into position! 🤭🤗 — Sue Harding (@Librarymaid) June 11, 2022

The action of the bear is much honorary than a lot of humans ……. — David 仔 (@_David_Chai) June 11, 2022

(Image: @buitengebieden/Twitter)