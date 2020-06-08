Good News: Five Positive Stories Giving Hope Amid Protests And COVID-19 Gloom

Amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic and the protests prevailing against racial discrimination, the overload of information has taken a toll on several people. With the unforeseen challenges that have emerged in 2020, people are trying to cope up with anxiety and gloom because of the ‘negativity’.

However, it was recently revealed that some positive news has proven to have an encouraging effect on the mood amid the devastating and heart-wrenching events that have been taking place worldwide. In a bid to lift the spirits, here’s a compilation of ‘Good news’ stories that are blissful and can brighten the day amid the challenging times.

Grandparents dancing in matching outfits

Videos of two “cool” grandparents touted as "Granmacca" performing on dance numbers by choreographing in the same colour attires has amused the netizens. The dance clip features the couple Lin, 71, and Roger McAllister, 73 married for 52 years coordinating colours and busting a move on the popular remixes in a challenge they accepted from their grandkids that has left the internet astonished. Challenged by their granddaughters Olivia and Paige, the elderly couple could be seen flaunting Purple, Black, and Red among other coordinated attires that they wore and performed in the incredible videos.

Golden retriever’s reaction on seeing backyard pool

A video of a dog is going viral on social media, where the canine can be seen getting excited upon discovering a small pool of water in its backyard. In the viral video, a golden retriever gets excited and jumps into the pool that was being filled up in what seems like his back garden. Given that Copper lives in one of the hottest states in the United States, that small pool was definitely the thing he wanted the most at this time of the year and his excitement says it all.

Father-daughter duo playing in puddle

A heartwarming video of a man playing with his daughter in a puddle has taken the internet by storm. The short clip shared by retired basketball player Rex Chapman shows a toddler asking her father to join her in the mud puddle. The little girl, dressing in a pink top and black pants, can be seen jumping when her slightly reluctant father joins her in the mischief. The father-daughter duo can be seen enjoying and laughing while playing in the mud puddle.



Old man kneeling in solidarity with anti-racism movement

Amid the anti-racism protests in Vancouver, a video of a man who uses crutches getting on the ground to take a knee in solidarity with the movement has taken the internet by storm. The video initially shared by retired American professional basketball player, Rex Chapman and then retweeted by American rapper-actor Ice T has been viewed more than 2.5 million times. While called the man ‘real people’, Ice T also urged people to not let the authority ‘kill the unity’.

This is REAL people.. Don’t let them kill the UNITY. https://t.co/5EZiAzSQ7e — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) June 7, 2020

Hairdresser gives free haircuts to needy children

Amid coronavirus lockdown, while the barbershops and grooming establishment remain shut, a hairdresser from Mumbai started giving free haircuts to poor children. According to ANI, Ravindra Birari lives in Titwala and runs his own salon in Bhandup, Mumbai for many years. In a bid to accommodate his passion for social work and hairdressing, Birari decided to give free hair cut to roadside kids once a day a week.

