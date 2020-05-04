Good News: Five Delightful Stories Spreading Smiles Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

The coronavirus outbreak has continued to rock the entire world since it originated in December. While most countries are under lockdown to curb the further spread of COVID-19 disease, millions of people are confined to their homes. This stillness of life has paved the way for humanity to find its way. From kind gestures to animals showing empathy, from unique challenges to innovative marriage, here are five best good news stories from today that are widely shared today for being “wonderful”.

Indoor Tour De France

While most internet trends are now about backyard challenges for entertainment, Scotty Bensley took up a self-acclaimed challenge of completing all 21 stages of Tour De France of 3409km indoors. Bensley not only did the "unthinkable" but also completed his “greatest journey”. Since then, he has become an internet sensation with people across the globe lauding the “unreal effort” that he put in to complete the challenge.

Couple uses sticks to exchange garlands

Across the world, couples are now taking vows on live streams with guests attending their wedding digitally. Joining the league, a couple from Mumbai came up with a unique idea of getting married amid lockdown. According to reports, both the bride and groom, held their wedding while wearing a mask. Both of them used a stick to exchange garlands. The unique yet hilarious incident soon made its way to social media leaving Adding netizens flabbergasted.

Funny parrot video goes viral

The video showing a parrot trying to enter a window by knocking on it has gone viral. In the short clip, the bird can be heard calling out “mommy” while knocking window with its beak. People have been continuously sharing the video across social media platforms.

Cat 'hanging out' with snake

A post on Twitter about a pet feline “hanging out” with a snake has triggered numerous reactions on the internet. Shared by a user named Molly Anne, the pictures portray a black snake and a jet black cat cuddling and “basking together” without harming each other. Molly captioned the pictures saying that she always finds her cat spending time with the snake, as both bonded well, neither harming each other as they enjoy sharing space.

why did I find my cat hanging out with a snake? neither harmed- just basking together pic.twitter.com/dvTRHF1Wiy — ditch pony (@molly7anne) April 30, 2020

Elephant tries blending into traffic

As the lockdown has been relaxed in different parts of the country, many people have taken to the streets. Meanwhile, and not perhaps accordingly, in Assam, an elephant was seen on the streets of Guwahati amid traffic. The excited netizens with the incident expressed their happiness after seeing the picture.

Guwahati, Assam...restrictions relaxed on lockdown and guess who is on the road? 😀 pic.twitter.com/ITequK6XK3 — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) May 4, 2020

