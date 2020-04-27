Good News: Five Most 'soul Stirring' Moments Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

The coronavirus outbreak has continued to rock the entire world since it originated in December. While most countries are under lockdown to curb the further spread of COVID-19 disease, millions of people are confined to their homes. This stillness of life has paved the way for humanity to find its way. From kind gestures to animals reacquiring their territories, here are five best good news stories that will uplift your mood amid these ‘bleak times’.

Dolphins In Meerut

While India is under lockdown until May 3, a video is taking the internet by storm in which dolphins can be seen swimming in Meerut. The Ganges River Dolphin is a freshwater dolphin found primarily in both the Ganges and Brahmaputra rivers along with their tributaries in India, Bangladesh and Nepal. Now considered to be endangered, they are known as India's National Aquatic Animal and netizens were amazed to see wildlife returning to normalcy.

DYK?

Ganges River Dolphin, our National Aquatic Animal once lived in the Ganga-Brahmaputra-Meghna river system is now endangered. They live in fresh water and are practically blind, with small slits as eyes.

Was fortunate to spot these in Ganges in Meerut. pic.twitter.com/BKMj8LqaIi — Akash Deep Badhawan, IFS (@aakashbadhawan) April 27, 2020

Leopard cub reunites with mother

In a heart-warming video shared by the Maharashtra Forest Department, a leopard cub was reunited with his mother after he got lost and was spotted by the farmers hiding in sugarcane and banana plantation at Bhosi village, Nanded district in Maharashtra. In the nearly two-minute-long clip shared on the microblogging site Twitter by the forest department, the team worked a plan to unite the little cub despite facing opposition by the villagers.

Endangered monkeys hug each other

A video of two golden monkeys hugging each other is making several rounds on social media and is winning netizens' hearts worldwide. The video has been shared by an Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on April 27 who credited it to the World Wildlife Fund, the UK. In the video, a monkey can be seen sitting alone in what appears to be a forest when another one comes and embraces a hug. The love-filled moment was captured on camera and is now doing rounds on various social media platforms.

Love is all that you need💕



An endangered golden monkey couple hugging. The sound says it all. Like humans it’s a way to express emotions.



VC- WWF UK pic.twitter.com/XN4mNdZkPy — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 27, 2020

‘Giving Tree' in US

Owing to a shortage of face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic, a woman from Iowa in the United States has been lauded for giving them out to anyone in need. A Lisbon resident, Deb Siggins, reportedly made hundreds of face masks and has been hanging them on a ‘giving tree’ for neighbours and healthcare workers to pick from. According to an international media report, Siggins started with making masks when a local hospital asked for donations due to a shortage of PPE. Siggins donated nearly 100 masks to the hospital, followed by which her friends and relatives requested her to make the protective gear for them as well. The 55-year-old has so far made approximately 400 masks.

This community keeps showing up for each other. Jackie Eaton reached out to see if she could do a giving tree at the Monastery. We loved the idea. She recruited volunteers & today it became official.



If you need a mask - these were made with care. pic.twitter.com/uYQxG1EuIU — Mayor Jeff Mutter (@CumberlandMayor) April 25, 2020

David Warner’s family dance

While all sports events, including cricket matches, have been cancelled due to unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, Australian cricketer David Warner seems to be missing the action. Recently the International Cricket Council (ICC), shared a video of the cricketer dancing with his entire family. In the video, one can see Warner dressed in Australian ODI cricket gear and performing a synchronised dance move with his wife and two kids.

Team work from Pakistan, England and the Warner family 💪👕🕺



See what cricketers are up to as they #StayAtHome 👇 https://t.co/GfNMm45MDq pic.twitter.com/ebHYzbkpei — ICC (@ICC) April 25, 2020

