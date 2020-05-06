Good News: From Birthday Surprise To 'lockdown Wedding', Five Best Stories To Read

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to impact millions of people across the world, the news mostly consists of spiking death toll, infections, potential vaccines, and its impact on the global economy. Google trends have even revealed that there has been an increase in searches of “good news” while the world is battling with a pandemic. Therefore, here are five “delightful” stories amid the global health crisis, including everything from intelligent animals to kind gestures.

Stray cat leads woman to grocery store

A video of a cute stray cat waiting on the streets and then tagging along with a favourite human into the store and shopping the food of its choice has amused the internet. Shared on Instagram by a user @conejoelgato, a page dedicated to the cat, the clip shows the white cat smartly accompanying a woman into a store, walking into the pet food section, and pointing out at the snack it would like him to buy.

Nagpur police steps in to bless bride

Amid coronavirus outbreak, Nagpur Police is winning hearts on social media with their heart-melting gesture after they decided to play the bride's family on her wedding day when no one from her family could attend her wedding. The bride's parents had passed away years ago and she had no one from her family to mark their presence and bless the bride on her auspicious day. Therefore, Nagpur Police attended the wedding to bless her and played the role of her family on her big day.

The bride's parents had passed away. There was no one from her family to attend her marriage due to movement restrictions.

#NagpurPolice tried to fulfill this absence.PI and staff were present to bless the newly wedded couple at #Nagpur.#LockdownStories#alwaysthere4u pic.twitter.com/5tvBNt4EyF — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) May 6, 2020

FedEx driver surprises girl with cupcakes

Despite claiming the lives of thousands of people, the coronavirus pandemic has done one thing good- it has brought out the kindness in the humankind. Giving testimony to this is the recent incident, that involves a FexEx driver giving cupcakes to a girl on knowing that it was her birthday. Pictures of the incident were shared on social media by the young girl's mother, who goes by the username Mrs Paternoster and has garnered over 176.8k likes since and 27.4k retweets since posted.

Ok @FedEx our driver deserves a bonus! He realized it was our daughter's birthday & went to @DairyQueen to get her ice cream cupcakes. He said "I just wanted to do this because if we weren't in this situation, she'd be celebrating with friends." I'm not crying. You're crying! 😭 pic.twitter.com/BqoMbyC3G1 — Mrs. Paternoster (@Mrs_ConCon1787) April 30, 2020

Assam police surprises 78-year-old on birthday

In a heartwarming incident, the police officers in Assam’s Nagaon district surprised a 78-year-old resident on his birthday as he was living alone due to the COVID-19 lockdown. While taking to Twitter, the Assam Police shared the video of the cops wishing Shri KP Agarwal in the sweetest manner. In the almost two-minute-long video, one can see the cops holding placards reading ‘I am your son’ and ‘I am you daughter’.

A beautiful and moving surprise!



When @nagaonpolice knocked the door of Shri KP Agarwal to wish him on his 78th Birthday, as his family members were not around due to the #Lockdown.



May today & all of your days be amazing.



Happy Birthday!! #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/qVmNmIjzeF — Assam Police (@assampolice) May 4, 2020

Baby chooses household objects over toys

An adorable video of a baby playing with random household objects converted into toys for his first birthday has caught the attention of the internet. Shared by a woman named Vi Chan on the TikTok, the clip was the caption, ”Soo no toys for his first birthday. I’ll just wrap up random things.” Revealing that the infant, unfortunately, had to entertain himself with television remote, papers, cloth hangers, and several such odd things amid the coronavirus lockdown.

