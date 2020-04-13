Good News: Five Stories That Will Cheer You Up Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to tighten its grip worldwide, the news mostly consists of spiking death toll, infections, potential vaccines, and its impact on the global economy. Google trends have even revealed that there has been an increase in searches of “good news” while the world is battling with a pandemic that has taken thousands of lives and infected more than a million. Here are some positive stories from across the world to "cheer you up".

Dog watching sheep videos

An internet user shared an “adorable” video of a dog watching videos of sheep on a laptop and urged people to “work from home”. In the wake of the pandemic, most companies have shut down operations and the essential workers are now asked to manage the activities while being indoors and practising social distancing. The video has garnered nearly a thousand views as most internet users not only adored the video but also called it a “gentle reminder” to stay home.

New week. But remember to work from home🙏 pic.twitter.com/fYQeyjtFD3 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 13, 2020

Read - Dog Watching Sheeps On Laptop Is 'gentle Reminder' To Stay Home Amid Lockdown

Virtual sangeet party amid lockdown

The deadly outbreak has not only led to people celebrating their birthdays and festivals in isolation but has also resulted in the cancellation of hundreds of weddings. Amidst all this, friends of an Indian couple threw a virtual sangeet party after their wedding got cancelled. The nearly two-minute-long clip which was posted on Twitter features 16 different people who dance to the tunes of a Punjabi folk song. The video concludes with a message for the couple which reads, “Happy Shaadi you guys. Here’s to you both and an endless togetherness”.

Our friends threw us a #BawaMani Virtual Sangeet Party since our wedding couldn’t take place this weekend! Our hearts are full of love for these bums who made our day 💛 pic.twitter.com/vzPhPat8f2 — Gazal Bawa (@gazalbawa) April 11, 2020

Read - Good News: Friends Of Couple Whose Wedding Got Cancelled Hold Virtual Sangeet Party

Birthday wishes from across the world

A dad in the US could not see his son celebrating his birthday away from frolic and festivities amid lockdown and therefore, found a unique way to get him wishes from across the world. Jody Smith, a sports writer by profession, whose son Brandon turned 12 this year, took to Twitter to post a photograph of his son holding a world map. In the caption. He wrote that he couldn't give his son the party he deserves, however, he would love if they retweeted or replied from where they were located. The post immediately became a hit on Twitter with hundreds of people replying to wish Brandon. Smith later thanked all those who participated in the activity and shared the image of a map drawn by Brandon with pinpoints at the places from which he received wishes.

This is my son, Brandon. Today is his 12th Birthday. I can’t give him the party he deserves but Brandon loves geography.



He would love it if you would RT or reply where you are so he can mark it on his map. pic.twitter.com/nO0draKinL — Jody Smith (@JodySmithNFL) April 11, 2020

Read - Good News: Boy Receives Birthday Wishes From Across The Globe Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Police officer rescues kitten

A ‘heartwarming’ video of a police officer rescuing a lost kitten from the middle of the road is taking rounds on the internet. The video shared by a Chinese local media outlet was shared on Twitter on April 13 and since then it has been viewed more than 34,000 times. In the video, one can see the police officer stopping his bike in the middle of the road just to take the kitten away from the flowing traffic. The police officer stops his bike then picks up the kitten and drops it on the pavement nearby. The ‘great gesture’ by the officer has been applauded by several internet users.

Heartwarming! Chinese policeman picks up a lost kitten and takes it away from the flowing traffic. pic.twitter.com/99a90oDEMm — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) April 12, 2020

Read - Video: Police Officer Rescues Kitten From Highway, Netizens Call It A 'great Gesture'

Peahen fights off herd of cows

On April 14, IFS Officer Susanta Nanda shared a video of a peahen fearlessly having a face-off with the herd. In the eight-second-video, one can see the peahen courageously face the cows, who are trying to attack her.

Size doesn’t matter for the brave & fearless👍



(VC-SM) pic.twitter.com/SC6tyiJG4u — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 13, 2020

Read - Netizens Find Video Of Peahen Fighting Off Herd Of Cows ‘motivational’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.