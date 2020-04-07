Good News: Five Stories That Will Help You Battle 'lockdown Blues'

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to sweep the entire globe, the news mostly consists of spiking death toll, infections, potential vaccines, and its impact on the global economy. Google trends have even revealed that there has been an increase in searches of “good news” while the world is battling with a pandemic that has taken thousands of lives and infected more than a million. Fortunately, since major countries have issued partial or full lockdown, the spare time in the hands of internet users has given birth to a whole new set of “good news” or what the netizens call “wholesome content”. Here’s the flip side of the news including everything from animal videos to kind gestures that make “world a better place”.

NASA shares hubble's most 'iconic' images

National Aeronautics Space Agency (NASA) on April 7 shared the most iconic and popular images of one of its Hubble Space Station's most popular sights, the Eagle Nebula’s Pillars of Creation. NASA shared two pictures of the same sight, one in infrared light and the other in visible light. The pictures show the Eagle Nebula’s Pillars of Creation in two different views. NASA shared the beautiful pictures on Instagram 13 hours ago, that have now garnered over 1.6 million likes.

Hummingbirds splash in birdbath

The 27-second-long video was uploaded by Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Services officer, on his official Twitter account. In the video, a charm of humming birds can be seen sitting in a birdbath together and pecking at the water. The birds splash and jump around in the water, suddenly flying away and then coming back to sit and splash in the birdbath. The playful sight of the humming birds jumping around each other is winning the hearts of people all around the world. Susanta Nanda also mentioned that the video of the adorable little humming birds belongs to Brussels. The IFS officer also expresses his belief that the territorial quality of the humming birds can be applied to human life as well.

It’s a Charm👍

A group of hummingbirds is called a charm & that is what u see here. Splashing in the birdbath. Treat to our eyes.



Known for being territorial, they concede space when the resource at their disposal is in excess. Lesson for us???? pic.twitter.com/utGCTY8Hqc — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 7, 2020

Husband's adorable gesture for wife undergoing chemo

Kelly Harrell Conner, suffering from stage II breast cancer, had her scheduled chemotherapy session at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. Her husband, Albert Conner, aware of the need of home quarantine and social distancing, understood that he could not enter the hospital premises in order to support his wife, following the restrictions in the entry of visitors in most hospitals.

Albert, however, in order to stay beside his wife, drove to the cancer centre in a different car and parked outside the centre. He laid out a chair, took his book and bottle of a cold drink and placed a romantic placard beside him, solely dedicated to his wife. He not only wrote to his wife, that he was there with her during her session but also thanked the hospital staff. The picture of Albert sitting outside the centre was uploaded by MD Anderson Cancer Center on their official Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Dog plays volleyball with humans

The video which was shared on Norwegian beach volleyball team’s Instagram shows a dog named Kiara and her human companions playing a match. The dog can be seen very excited while chasing the ball. Kiara can be seen not only chasing the ball, but she is actually playing the game. Kiara jumped into the action as one of the player's partners in a two-on-two volleyball match. This wasn't Kiara's first time playing the sport. A previous video shows the dog getting practice reps so that she can learn when she's supposed to chase after the ball, and when to wait for her partner to get it. The video is absolutely thrilling.

11-year-old girl donates her piggy bank

Alia Chawla, an 11-year-old girl, residing at Maniram Road in Rishikesh, reportedly donated her entire savings of a sum of Rs 10,141 to the policemen in Kotwali police station. In an attempt to provide a little help in order to combat the deadly COVID-19, the innocent little girl went to the Kotwali police station with her father and handed over her piggy bank. She reportedly asked the policemen to break the piggy bank open and use whatever money it had for feeding the helpless animals and people, who have been starving amid lockdown.

SSP Dharmendra Bisht and his team have reportedly started and promoted an initiative wherein they were dedicated to feeding every single animal and person in the district, without fail, following which Alia and her father extended their support by the noble act of kindness.

